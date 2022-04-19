the new photos on his IG profile

«Self-care = self-aware» comments Fenty Beauty under the new photos posted by Rihanna just yesterday, that they portray it without make-upwith sweatshirt and face mask, taking the time to relax and take care of your skin. Already eight months pregnantthe queen of Barbados and the American RnB unveils her beauty ritual by showing herself without makeupwith the face covered with the new one Cookies N Clean – Detox Face Mask of its beauty line for the skinfor a moment of total relaxation (but always with style).

Rhianna pregnant, the photo without make-up with a mask on her face



Maybe exhausted by gossip and from the rumors that circulate about her private life and her relationship with A $ AP Rocky, father of the unborn future (whose sex we still do not know), the singer with increasingly iconic maternity outfits shares a part with her followers self not very well known, far from spotlights and cameras. She is now sitting on the sofa free of makeupdedicating himself to his skincare routine, a fundamental moment to carve out during the day, to stop and stop everything around us.

It is not the first time that a celeb has posed without makeup on their IG profile: JLo, for example, recently released a video in which appears without make-up to share her beauty routine of the morning, made not only of skincare products but also of statements dedicated to mental well-being. The words used by Fenty contain the very meaning of beauty care: taking care of oneself serves to nourish and nurture self-awareness. Whether through a mantra or done in silence, one face mask it translates into a fraction of time when the only person to worry about is ourselves.

