The most premium tequila is made in a volcano and sold by LVHM

The luxury of the French group LVHM; the fertile land left over 200,000 years ago by the explosion of a volcano in Jalisco, Mexico; and the illusion of a family, the Gallardos, to magnify their legacy. This, which could well be the plot of a Netflix series, is actually the cradle of Tequila Volcán de Mi Tierrathe premium brand among the premium ones of a drink that is becoming more popular every day, as evidenced by well-known personalities who have entered the world of this drink, such as Lex González, from the Man y su Mala Vida group, Guillermo del Toro y su Patrón or George Clooney and his Casamigos.

During a conference in Paris, chance caused John Gallardo Thurlow -business leader in the economic life of Mexico- would sit next to Cristophe Navarre, President and CEO of Met Hennessy. Fed up with slides and data and more economic data, they slipped away to eat and, at dessert, signed a gentlemen’s agreement.

Gallardo, whose family had been making artisanal tequila since the beginning of the 20th century, proposed to Navarre to make the premium tequila which it lacked in its portfolio, and LVHM, which has more than 25 references between luxury wines and spirits, would distribute it around the world.

900,000 blue agaves planted at the foot of the volcano in Jalisco, Mexico, with which the Volcán de Mi Tierra tequila is made.



Since then, May 2017, 900,000 blue agaves have been planted – each plant takes between three and eight years to reach sufficient maturity to be harvestable and between eight and 10 kilos of agave are needed to make a liter of tequila-; its own distillery was installed – in Mexico there are only 160 distilleries for more than 2,000 brands.

The history of Tequila Volcán de Mi Tierra It started with the good omens that come from the mixture of a highly artisan product and an innovative process, and it was completed with the authenticity and passion of the Gallardos and the modernity and savoir-faire of Met Hannessy.

The tequila that is born from the ashes of a volcano

The ashes of Tequila volcanoon the slopes of which the Hacienda Gavilana, owned by the Gallardo family since 1766 (in 1922 the government expropriated their lands, but they recovered them in 1986), looks proud, had created a rich soil, both in the highlands and in the valleys, very recommended for growing blue agavethe succulent plant and essential base of Volcán de Mi Tierra tequila.

Hacienda Gavilana, at the foot of the Tequila volcano, owned by the Gallardo family since 1766, which produces premium tequila.



From the mixture of both types of agave -they are the only ones that do it in a premium tequila-, it has allowed that in Volcn de Mi Tierra the mineral and herbaceous nuances from the lowlands and the fruity and floral ones from the highlands, making it sophisticated and elegant.

Its launch in Mexico almost four years ago was a success and in the US it has already reached the top 20 and, according to forecasts, in a few years it will be in the top 5. Now, this ancestral liquor is opening to new markets and aspires to become a world benchmark for premium tequilas; that is, “in the champagne of tequilas“. That is the bet of Santiago Cortina Gallardo, CEO of the company and of Toms Prez and Jess Trujillo, both tequila masters of the company

Cut from agave leaves; between eight and 10 kilos of agave are needed to make a liter of tequila.



Agave split to enter the brick oven, part of the process of making Volcn de Mi Tierra tequila.



Why is it a premium tequila?

A blue agave that sweetens in the sun, that 20% of its production cooked in a traditional brick oven (every week 20 tons of agave are cooked in the oven for 42 hours) to later crush it on a stone wheel that undergoes slow fermentation, without any additives or added sugar, in wooden tanks combined with state-of-the-art processes. All this process concludes with a tequila of great personality and three references: White, Rested and Crystalline.

Mi Tierra Blanco volcano is the reference. Blend of the best agaves from the two terroirs, valleys and highlands, resulting in a tequila that reveals the herbaceous and spicy aromas of the Lowlands, with the fruity and floral notes of the Highlands. Its price is €48.90 and is perfect to enjoy as a cocktail base, neat or on the rocks.

Volcn de Mi Tierra premium tequila can be drunk neat or as a base for cocktails.



Volcano of Mi Tierra ReposadoIt perfectly combines fruity notes, such as currant, red apple, pineapple or ripe peaches, with other flavors such as dried fruit and nuts. In the background, floral and honey notes appear, resulting in a smooth and balanced finish. An authentic tequila, whose price is 52 euros and that reveals all its flavors and nuances both when it is enjoyed alone and very cold accompanied by ice.

Lastly,Volcano of My Crystalline Landis a variety of aged tequila that exceeds the limits of tequila aging. A blend of aejo (one-year-old) and extra-aejo (three-year-old) tequila aged in barrels for unique complexity. The color of the wood is extracted by charcoal filtration to provide a clear, straw-colored liquid with some depth and a fusion of aromas: nuts, chocolate, vanilla, caramel and dried salty herbs. Its price is €55.60 and it is perfect to enjoy alone or with ice.

Premium tequila stored in barrels.



This luxurious elixir is sold in a bottle with a simple and elegant design that incorporates the vast terrain of the volcano, with a textured relief of the mountain at the base. The Blanco has a blue tint in homage to the agave from which it is made, while the Cristalino stands out in copper, referencing the unique copper pot stills installed at the distillery to create the perfect tequila.

Three tequilas and the same dream: conquer the spanish market in the same way that they have been doing it in many parts of the world: with a high-quality blue agave and with the surnames LVMH and Gallardo on its label.

Each bottle of Volcn de Mi Tierra premium tequila is hand-labeled.



Distillery where the Volcn de Mi Tierra premium tequila is made.

