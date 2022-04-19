The most amazing guests who went through The Simpsons

Today is World Simpsons Day as it commemorates the day the Simpson family made their first television appearance.

Throughout more than 30 seasons on the air, the world-famous yellow family presented many celebrities from the show and many other fields, both nationally and internationally, these are the most important:

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker