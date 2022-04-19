The most amazing guests who went through The Simpsons

Today is World Simpsons Day as it commemorates the day the Simpson family made their first television appearance.

Throughout more than 30 seasons on the air, the world-famous yellow family presented many celebrities from the show and many other fields, both nationally and internationally, these are the most important:

One of the first celebrities to appear on the show was actor Dustin Hoffmann who used the alias Sam Etic in the credits in case his episode was not well received. The actor plays Mr. Bergstrom, Lisa’s inspiring substitute teacher.

The renowned actor was the first to appear on The Simpsons

In the second season the first star of the world of music appeared, when the former Beatle was invited Ringo Starr. Starr said he was honored, as he had been a fan of the series since its inception. This would not be the only Beatle to appear in the yellow series.

The former Beatle made his appearance in the series

He also participates in a chapter Paul MCCARTNEYsince when Lisa becomes a vegetarian, finds no allies in the city, especially since her family loves meat, but finds out that Apu is a vegetarian, just like Apu’s friends, Paul and Linda McCartney.

Paul and Linda McCartney along with Lisa

In the episode where Homer goes to the camp of his dreams, participates stones, Mick jagger Y Keith Richards.

Jagger and Richards along with Homer at Camp Rock

At a birthday party for Mr. Burns, they are hired The “Ramones. In their appearance, the gang speaks ill of Springfield and makes his own version of Happy Birthday.

The Ramones in the series

In one of the best appearances by a star on the series, Michael Jacksonthe King of Pop, put his voice to the character of Leon Kompowsky, a bricklayer in an insane asylum who tells Homer What is it Michael Jackson. Curiosity marks that this chapter was removed from Disney +, a platform that has all the chapters of the Fox series, after the scandals that recently emerged where he was accused of pedophilia.

Michael Jackson gave his voice in The Simpsons but with a totally different character

In a recent appearance, Chris Martinthe leader of Coldplayalso had his part, playing himself when Homer and Bart go to see the band play in an empty stadium.

The Coldplay band also gave the present in the yellow series

the well-known actor Kiefer Sutherlandstar of shows like Designated Survivor, participated in three episodes of the program, was the voice of an army colonel in GI (Annoyed Grunt) and reprized his role as Jack Bauer in the episode 24 Minutes. He also played the distraught security guard at Wayne Slater’s power plant.

Kiefer Sutherland in The Simpsons

the english physicist Stephen Hawking appeared four times playing himself, becoming a regular on Springfield. He was so famous for his appearances that he even said that his main profession was being a character on the show.

Hawking in one of his last appearances

The series also made room for the appearance of international footballers, as in the case of Ronaldo Nazario, known as one of the best strikers in the history of football. The Brazilian star appears in the Real Madrid shirt.

Ronaldo Nazario in the yellow series

Another footballer who also made his appearance in the series is Cristiano Ronaldo. The current Manchester United striker and goalscorer appears in the series in the Portugal jersey.

Legend

One of the most acclaimed actresses in Hollywood, Glenn Closeappeared in the series nine times playing Mona, Homer’s mother, for which she became one of the most frequent guests of the yellow series.

Mona Simpson talking to Lisa

Another great actress meryl streep She played Reverend Joy’s troublesome daughter in the episode Bart’s Girlfriend. Bart falls in love with her but when he decides to end the relationship, he discovers that she is even more naughty than him, who after stealing the money from the church’s collection plate, lets her Bart take the blame.

Streep plays a girl in the episode Bart’s Girlfriend

The actress Lisa Kudrow she played a popular girl in Lisa’s class named Alex Whitney, proving to be a bad influence on her. The series is also allowed to make a reference to friendswhen Alex tells Lisa, don’t be a Phoebe, referring to Kudrow’s character on the show.

Kudrow in the role of Alex Whitney

Lastly (and in this case less important) is the appearance of Lady Gaga in the yellow series, in which it is considered by many fans of the series as the worst or one of the worst episodes of the more than 30 years it has been on the air. The singer also premiered a new theme in the episode where she appeared.