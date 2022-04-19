The live-action Minecraft movie will star Jason Momoa and features the director of Napoleon Dynamite

Jason Momoa is in final negotiations to star in a live-action Minecraft movie, according to THR, and Napoleon Dynamite director Jared Hess has agreed to direct. Mary Parent, Roy Lee, and Jill Messick (posthumously credited) are producing, and Mojang Studios’ Lydia Winters and Vu Bui are also producing. Jon Berg, Cale Boyter and Jon Spaihts are executive producers.

Some may rightfully wonder what a live-action Minecraft movie will look like, with or without Jason Momoa holding a pickaxe. We still don’t have an answer to that question. We also don’t have any details about the story. Mojang has been pitching possible concepts for a movie for nearly a decade, with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator Rob McElhenney at one point. Before that, Free Guy director Shawn Levy was linked. Each new creative team has brought a new vision to the film. Hopefully Jared Hess brings a great vision to the project.

The live-action Minecraft movie doesn’t appear to have a revised release window just yet, but it comes on the heels of a wave of wildly successful video games. Among them, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and the aforementioned Free Guy. A Super Mario movie is also in the works at Illumination, with Chris Pratt inexplicably starring.