The infamy of the Kardashians makes it impossible to form a jury in their case against Blac Chyna

Bad comments and criticism is something that the women of the Kardashian clan experience every day. Some attacks that they have been able to turn into an advantage, since publicity, good or bad, is always publicity, and that brings benefits in one way or another. However, it may not always be possible to take advantage of this bad reputation, as has been verified in the jury selection that will determine the case that pits the famous television clan against dancer Blac Chyna, mother of Rob’s daughter. Kardashian and who accuses the family of having destroyed his television career.

The selection of the jury has become one of the most complicated aspects of the process, as some of the people who could fill the jury positions have admitted their negative feelings for the famous women.

The famous women premiered their new reality show, ‘The Kardashians,’ on April 14. Instagram/Kardashianshulu

“Everything that has to do with them is a ‘no’ for me,” said one of the possible candidates in court. It wasn’t the only comment encountered by Lynne Ciani, an attorney representing Blac Chyna (real name Angela White), who interviewed more than a dozen juror candidates, many expressing outright dislike for the Kardashians.

“I hope they don’t get richer because of this trial,” said one, while another woman admitted that she had forbidden her daughter to see anything that had to do with them, whom she did not consider “good role models”. One of the candidates did not even wait to be asked, admitting from the start that he could not be impartial because he had “a very negative opinion” of famous women. Some comments that the judge present in the house had to stop, who reminded those present that justice is for everyone equally, since “everyone has the right to a fair trial” regardless of “the purchasing power of the parts”.

Loved and hated, the Kardashians have managed to create an empire after more than 20 years on the air. Instagram/KrisJenner

Although her appearance was not expected, Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the clan, was present at the courthouse along with three of her daughters: Kim, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. All of them have been called to testify during the trial, as they are considered to have been involved in the case in some way.

‘Rob & Chyna’, the reality show in dispute



All this situation and antagonism comes years after Blac Chyna began her relationship with Rob Kardashian, Kris Jenner’s only son, in 2016. Both got engaged, had their daughter, Dream Kardashian, and participated in the reality show that became stars to the family, Keeping up with the Kardashians. They were so popular, that E! Network, chain where the program was broadcast until 2021, created a sequel, Rob & Chyna, starring both. A program of which a second season was shot, but which was not broadcast after the couple’s controversial breakup.

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian were together for a year, during which time they became parents to their daughter, Dream. Getty

In 2017, Chyna sued the clan for $100 million, claiming they had wrecked her television career and thereby interfered with her ability to land different contracts, using their power in the media to put her out of a job and thus destitute. . The Kardashians denied the facts, assuring that the program had been canceled due to the couple’s breakup and concern about Chyna’s behavior, which caused Rob Kardashian to go into seclusion and never appear in public again. After this judicial process, Chyna will face precisely her ex-partner, whom she has also sued.

read also