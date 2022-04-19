the incredible series with Nicole Kidman that you must see on Apple Tv +

Nicole Kidman shows again that she is the queen of the series with Roaran anthology created by Apple Tv +, where each chapter tells the peculiar, rare and somewhat disturbing story of a different woman.

The series was created by the same team that brought us GLOWthe comedy series Netflix about a group of women who wanted to show that wrestling was not just for men, who this time bring a series of feminist stories with elements of magical realism and absurdity.

The woman who disappeared. The woman placed on a shelf. The woman who was found bites on the skin. The woman who returned her husband. The woman who ate the photographs. Here are some of the chapter titles, reflecting a bit of what you can expect from each one, but without revealing too many details or the craziness you’re about to witness.

It is not the typical comedy that you want to see to turn off your brain, but it challenges you to reflect and think, while you witness a strange and funny story, from the hand of an actress that you will be able to recognize from some of the best projects of current television.

Why watch Roar?

The cast

Each chapter of this series has a well-known actress at its center, who carries the passage of her own story and makes way for the next one.

The series features Academy, Emmy and Golden Globe winner Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”), who is also an executive producer; Emmy, Grammy and Tony award winner Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”); the six-time Emmy Award nominee Issa Rae (“Insecure”); the Emmy award winner Merritt Wever (“Amazing”); SAG Award nominee Alison Brie (“The happiest season,” GLOW); the three-time Emmy Award nominee, Betty Gilpin (“GLOW,” “The Tomorrow War”); Meera Syal (“Yesterday”), Fivel Stewart (“Atypical”) and Kara Hayward (“us”).

Short movies, but in serial form

This is not a series with a story that lasts for several chapters, each one tells a different story and that means you can watch them at your own pace, out of order or you can even skip some and watch them later.

It is a dark comedy, based on a book of short stories by cecelia ahernwhere elements of realism are combined with fiction and ended up building one of those “real life” stories that you can easily relate to, although there are also some crazy and absurd things that make it all more interesting and out of character. the usual.

Nicole Kidman, for example, appears eating photos in her chapter, while we see one of the actresses placed on a pedestal (really), and another falling in love with a duck.

Social issues with a surreal approach

It is a series full of social comments, where it is exposed how ridiculous society can be when no one challenges it or forces it to look in a mirror. But it is not a story just for women (don’t let that about feminism stop you from watching it), but it seeks to connect with everyone and make a broader criticism, but in a way that is comical.

Apple says that: “Roar offers an intimate and moving, and sometimes hilarious portrait of what it means to be a woman today. With a unique blend of magical realism, family and professional settings, and futuristic worlds, these eight stories reflect the dilemmas of ordinary women in accessible yet surprising ways. The way they emerge from their respective journeys speaks to the resilience that exists within themselves and with all women.”