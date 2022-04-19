The iconic shirt of Britney Spears in her first pregnancy

Taking prenatal vitamins through the hair or skin: is it good?

Symptoms of pregnancy: from nausea at the beginning to insomnia in recent weeks

“I have the golden ticket” (“I have the golden ticket”). That was the message that, black on light blue, could be read on the sleeveless shirt with which Britney Spears stood up at the premiere of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in Los Angeles. It was June 2005 and the singer was pregnant with her first son Along with her then-husband, Kevin Federline, with whom she attended the event. The phrase stamped on her top, an explicit nod to the film that was being presented, might have gone a little more unnoticed had it not been for the artist’s advanced stage of pregnancy, which, to make matters worse, was well marked by the black date that pointed directly to your gut under the sentence.

Launching a message to the world that said “I have the jackpot” inside my belly, the princess of pop managed to make her look go viral when the concept had not even been invented. So much so that the announcement of her third pregnancy has encouraged numerous Instagram accounts to recover that image that is already a textbook example of the dubious aesthetic taste of the first two thousanda time when the current empowering or ironic messages that can be seen on many t-shirts boiled down to the popular “Sometimes an angel, sometimes a demon, but always me.”

Britney, However, she has recalled that stage with some regret, confessing that she suffered from perinatal depression and that she had a “truly horrible” first pregnancy. She this time she plans to stay away from the spotlight to prevent the cameras from making the situation profitable as it happened on previous occasions.

L CohenGetty Images

Going back to 2005, a couple of months after Britney appeared in the damn shirt, New York Times published an article about how these garments with a message had become a means of communication for many celebrities. A trend started by Winona Ryder and her “Free Winona” T-shirt on the cover of the magazine W with which she ridiculed her own freedom after being accused of theft and which would later give way to all kinds of political, religious or simply funny statements. Eva Longoria, Brad Pitt or Naomi Campbell and her famous sweatshirt “Naomi hit me” (“Naomi hit me”) were some of the celebrities who signed up for fashion that year. The article does not forget, of course, to mention Britney’s shirt.

DR Pregnancy t-shirt with message. Etsy

etsy.com.es €28.98

That design, which, by the way, was combined with a chocolate brown skirt with a satin finish that could well belong to a spring-summer 2022 collection, horrified the internet at the time, but 17 years later it is part of the history of an era and has become a pop icon. Although the original ended up being sold in a solidarity auction for just over $1,200, today it is possible to find replicas in numerous stores. on-line. Etsy, for example, markets a version available in various pastel shades and short-sleeved or sweatshirt options are also swarming the net. Now that Rihanna is parading her pregnant belly in what has already become a political act, will Britney’s shirt continue to have a predicament?

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io