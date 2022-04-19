The goodbye of Denzel Washington who added more dollars to his bank account

Denzel Washington is one of the most beloved Hollywood actors on the silver screen where his obvious talent catapulted him to fame in a number of movies that have increased his net worth, but one acquisition in particular really made him more of a millionaire. We show you below…

April 18, 2022 7:59 p.m.

Denzel Washington became a reference for the world of Hollywood cinema, standing out in various action and suspense films, winning the Oscar in productions such as “Times of Glory” and “Training Day”where he played Sergeant Alonzo Harris achieving victory in the category as best actor.

Obviously, his career is full of innumerable recognitions, stages that have positioned him publicly and as a consequence increased his fortune, which according to sources from the international show business, his assets are estimated at around $220 millionplus the particular fact of income per film at humbly 20 million dollars.

Now, every win gives you the opportunity to buy various luxury cars of various styles ranging from sporty to sophisticatedof which there is one that was his great favorite and that added thousands to his millionaire bank account.

The actor, he said goodbye to his beloved Porsche 911 Turbo from 1997 black color, which presents functionality in six cylinders, six-speed transmission, upholstered seats, has climate control, air conditioning, added a set of tools and other unique details which auctioned for 400 thousand dollars.

The good news is that it was sold for that figure and 5 thousand dollars more, thus achieving add zeros to the actor’s bank account and later buy another car of your choice or enhance the collection you have in your incredible garage.

referential model Porsche 911 Turbo from 1997

referential model Porsche 911 Turbo from 1997

+ See the interior of Denzel Washington’s 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo: