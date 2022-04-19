The Furtive Creatures in the CFCE – Latest News from Guatemala

Marvel Studios presented the first advance for the fourth film of Thor: Love and Thunderstarring the Super Hero who interprets Chris Hemsworth, and which hits theaters on July 8, 2022.

In this it was revealed that the actress Natalie Portman stars in a double role of Jane Foster and the Goddess of Thunder.

The film is directed by Taika Waititi and the cast is complemented by Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Matt Damon, Karen Gillan, Melissa McCarthy, Russell Crowe, Sam Neill, Sean Gunn and Luke Hemsworth.

“The film finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced: a search for inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, the butcher of gods. To combat the threat, this superhero enlists the help of the Valkyrie queen, Korg, and her ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who, to her surprise, inexplicably wields her magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher God’s revenge and stop him before it’s too late.”

Also, along with the first trailer for the new thor tapeits official poster was also revealed.