The first molds of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are filtered

An image shows what the molds of the iPhone 14 line look like, the next Apple smartphones that should be launched this year. These are the ones used for making accessories, such as covers.

Companies that make accessories often get access to molds early, once Apple has defined the final design for the next iPhone line. Thus, these are very reliable in some aspects of external design or to know what the modules will be like where the phone cameras will go.

The leaked image was shared on China’s Weibo social network and posted on social media by ShrimApplePro. The registry allows you to see the four iPhone 14 models developed by the apple company: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

— ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) April 18, 2022

This confirms the final goodbye to the mini model and the appearance of two 6.1-inch versions and two with 6.7-inch screens.

The publication also shows that the Pro models will have a double hole design on the screen, while the normal devices will retain the notch or notch.

The leaked post on Weibo claims that “according to previous rumors, the iPhone 14 Pro will use an exclamation mark camera design, while the iPhone 14 and 14 Max are still designed with the notch.”

Regarding the rear camera, it is presumed that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will have an updated version of 48 MP, which corresponds to an increase in the 12 MP sensor in relation to the iPhone 13.

