The first criticisms of the latest film by Nicolas Cage excite all his fans

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is one of the most anticipated releases this year for lovers of American cinema and entertainment. It’s just that it was known that Nicolas Cage was going to make a Nicolas Cage movieThey all focused their attention on her.

Playing with the old comment that Cage He repeated his characters in the different films in which he participated (something that can perhaps be understood by what he did in the last decade, but that does not apply to the entire career of the actor at all), Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten created a script where literally Nicolas Cage plays himself, in a story where the actor finds himself in the midst of an existential and economic crisis, while waiting to be summoned by Quentin Tarantino. However, that does not happen but he receives a call from a millionaire fan of his performances, who offers him a million dollars to go to his birthday. Tempted by the offer and pushed by his needs, Cage accepts the proposal.. Once there, he must become the characters he usually plays, being forced to do unimaginable things.

