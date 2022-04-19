The first criticisms of the latest film by Nicolas Cage excite all his fans

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is one of the most anticipated releases this year for lovers of American cinema and entertainment. It’s just that it was known that Nicolas Cage was going to make a Nicolas Cage movieThey all focused their attention on her.

Playing with the old comment that Cage He repeated his characters in the different films in which he participated (something that can perhaps be understood by what he did in the last decade, but that does not apply to the entire career of the actor at all), Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten created a script where literally Nicolas Cage plays himself, in a story where the actor finds himself in the midst of an existential and economic crisis, while waiting to be summoned by Quentin Tarantino. However, that does not happen but he receives a call from a millionaire fan of his performances, who offers him a million dollars to go to his birthday. Tempted by the offer and pushed by his needs, Cage accepts the proposal.. Once there, he must become the characters he usually plays, being forced to do unimaginable things.

The film is scheduled to premiere in commercial theaters at the end of April, but some film critics have been able to enjoy it at its festival debut on March 12 in Texas. The first words about the film do nothing but increase expectations: it has received a 100% rating on the Rotten Tomatoes site, becoming, for now, a the best ranked film within the prestigious site among which Cage has some participation. Although this number will surely go down as it is seen by more people, it is undoubtedly a hopeful start.

Here’s a look at some of the comments on the site:

“Those who accept that he will never be as unpredictable as himself will have plenty to enjoy, especially with appearances from Pedro Pascal, who steals many scenes with a performance that is hard to ignore.” indicates the Hollywood Reporter site.

“It is the Nicolas Cage show, and, as a star past and present, he is perfect in the role of his life … literally”, they point out from Deadline. Meanwhile, Indiewire says that “It’s one of the funniest movies of the year”.

We will have to wait a little longer to be able to enjoy it in theaters and compare each one if they coincide with the opinion of the critics. The truth is that the film seems to be going to put Cage back on the front pages.

