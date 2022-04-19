the film with Jennifer Lopez arrives on tv. The plot, the cast and when to see it

In the early evening of Tuesday 19 April 2022, the Rai2 channel proposes the film that sees it engaged as the protagonist Jennifer Lopez. The film entitled Pleased to meet you, I’m a little pregnant airs starting at 21:20 and shows the story of Zoe, a girl tired of having occasional relationships and who decides to have a child with artificial insemination. just when she is about to fulfill her dream she will find herself meeting the man of her in her life, whom she will attend without telling him anything about her sweet expectation of her.

Pleased to meet you, I’m a little pregnant: the cast and the curiosities of the film

Pleased to meet you, I’m a little pregnant (in the original language from the title of The Back-Up Plan) is a 2010 comedy directed by Alan Poul.

The director in his first feature film, is best known for having shot some TV series known above all in the United States of America and also in Italy such as Grace and Frankiea well-known series that sees the undisputed protagonist Jane Fonda.

In the cast they stand out in the roles of protagonists Jennifer Lopez And Alex O’Loughlin, with the American singer, actress, showgirl and presenter returning to the set once again. Alongside them are also Eric Christian Olsen, Tom Bosley, Linda Lavin.

Zoe is a woman from New York who owns a pet shop who after several bad love stories decides she wants to become a mother and resorts to artificial insemination to fulfill her dream.

Just when she is about to carry her pregnancy to term and take care of her future child completely on her own, life puts her in front of Stan.

The man met in a taxi immediately makes a breach in her heart and the woman initially decides not to tell him about the state of sweet expectation in which she finds herself, putting herself in amorous trouble.

