The Family Medicine Unit No. 61 invites you to make use of its services

MÉRIDA.– The Family Medicine Unit (UMF) No.61 “The Heroes of Health” of the Mexican Institute of Social Security in Yucatan, launched in January of this year, invites the affiliated right-holders to come to its facilities to receive outpatient care in Family Medicine, as well as comprehensive preventive medicine services, arranged in the PrevenIMSS modules.

The director of UMF No. 61, Dr. Wladimiro Rodríguez Pinkus, pointed out that since the opening of the UMF, the services provided by the unit have been gradually launched.

In this way, as of this Monday, April 18, the reorganization of 14,816 users of UMF No. 59 was carried out, towards the new UMF No. 61; It is important to point out that, if upon arrival at the clinic you are notified of this change, care that day is guaranteed and you must go to UMF No. 61 the next time you require a service.

With this change of unit, family group and shift will be respected. If your zip code is 97142 or 97143, this is the clinic you need to check out; Similarly, the Institute urges you to verify, according to your address, if the UMF No.61 is the one indicated to provide you with care.

Currently, the UMF has three Family Medicine clinics in operation per shift and one Comprehensive Preventive Medicine clinic per shift.