The empty vase of ‘The Kardashians’, by Pere Solà Gimferrer

The first scene of The Kardashians the new reality show of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, enters the houses and offices of all of them with the help of a drone. It is impossible not to open your mouth when you see where matriarch Kris and her youngest daughter, Kylie, who already has a fortune of more than 600 million, work. And the mansions, like the aesthetic touch-ups, seem to have been carried out by the same professionals. The knock-on effect is considerable. It is a “here we are” of these women, who are confident with their celebrity status and above all distance themselves from the beginnings of Keeping up with the Kardashians which had been sold as the equivalent of a sitcom familiar on reality TV when it premiered in 2006. They don’t have to be humble, and they don’t have to be close either. But the result of this new exhibitionism exercise has few incentives, except for the figure that they have pocketed more than 100 million dollars for going to Hulu, owned by Disney (and the reason why it can be seen in Spain through Disney + ).

There’s a lot let v or . Kim worries that another porn video will appear without her consent; we have the umpteenth pregnancy of one of them, in this case of Kylie; and Scott Disick, the father of Kourtney’s children, complains that he feels discriminated against for not being invited to the first family gathering of the season. His “you are my only family” we have already heard many times. As executive producers and in creative control of the project, the Kardashian-Jenners’ image is calculated and unnatural. It’s not like the franchise The real housewives available on the Hayu platform where the rich protagonists try to project an ideal before the cameras but, if necessary, the producers sink the meticulously constructed façade by wringing out the dirty rags. And, between the fact that the best gossip we already know because the media has already published it (such as the confrontation between Kim’s future boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson, and ex-husband, musician Kanye West) and that they dominate too much the art of the exhibition, a visually expensive but decaffeinated production remains.

The real conundrum is the same as always: it’s still hard to understand the success of Kardashian, which is the equivalent of an empty plastic vase being sold for a morsel of money. Maybe that’s why it’s fascinating. However the reality show At the moment, it is very little.