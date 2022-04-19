The best-selling game in history hits theaters, with Jason Momoa as the protagonist | Entertainment

According to some sources, Jason Momoa is about to close talks to star in a live-action Minecraft movie, which Warner Bros. is working on. We’ll tell you everything we know, below.

When it seems that Minecraft, the best-selling game in history, begins to be less relevant, a new news about it jumps.

At the end of 2021, we already discussed how this game had become the most popular on YouTube, with more than a billion views. And it is that, Minecraft already exceeds 200 million units sold and it has a huge community around it thanks to the multitude of gamers who upload their videos to this app and many others.

Well, now this news has surprised us even more, since they want to combine this video game with the figure of Jason Momoa, apparently unmixable. Warner Bros is preparing a live-action version that would star the Aquaman actor.

Now, it should be noted that this film was announced for the first time in 2014. After a change of director in 2015, it was already in 2016 when they announced the release in theaters for 2019. As you can see this has been delayed mainly because the director, Rob McElhenney left the project.

At one point, The Minecraft movie was scheduled to be released on March 4, 2022, but was pushed back to make room for The Batman.

However, and despite the fact that nothing else could happen, it still seems that this would be a long way from reaching theaters, since no indicative date has been provided and Warner remains silent.

Let’s remember that this trend of uniting a legendary video game with a well-known Hollywood figure, who apparently don’t hit much, is not new. We have the case of Chris Pratt and the Super Mario movie.

Despite all this, those first conversations, almost closed with Jason Momoa, who is currently positioned as one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood, added to the great fame that video game movies such as Uncharted or Sonic have acquired, It seems that we are facing another possible success.