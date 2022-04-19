The best patatas bravas in Spain are in Madrid

The portal specialized in travel ‘Traveler‘ made a ranking of the best wild potatoes in our country. In addition, all the restaurants that appear on the list meet the following requirements: the potatoes are not dripping with fat, they are fried with clean oil and they are seasoned with their corresponding sauce.

THE ‘TOP 5’ OF PATATAS BRAVAS FROM ‘TRAVELER’

one

Bar-Restaurant Docamar

Located at 337 Alcalá Street in Madrid, Docamar has been preparing its famous bravas since 1963. Every week they fry more than 2,000 kilos of potatoes that are seasoned with a secret sauce.

two

The Tasquita in front

Despite being a major restaurant in the capital, chef Juanjo López continues to serve his father’s recipe. Crispy fried potatoes and a spicy paprika sauce.

3

The Braves

The restaurant ‘Las Bravas’ (Madrid) could not be missing from this list. It is the most popular place for tourists. The potatoes are accompanied by a secret sauce that makes all its customers fall in love.

4

the still life

The bravas from ‘El Bodegón’ (Ponferrada) are unique in that they are accompanied with mussel cooking broth.

5

Boys

The ‘Los Chicos’ restaurant offers traditional Madrilenian patatas bravas: crunchy on the outside but soft on the inside.

