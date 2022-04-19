The best and worst of WWE Raw April 18, 2022

WWE RAW APRIL 18, 2022.— This Monday a new episode of Monday Night Raw was held, and the poster for WrestleMania Backlash began to take shape, making a new fight for the red mark official. In the main event, Cody Rhodes beat Kevin Owens by a count out.

THE BEST AND THE WORST OF WWE RAW APRIL 18, 2022

Here we present the best and worst of WWE Raw, in order falling:

WORST

► 3- End to a poor reign of Finn Bálor

It was seen coming. Finn Bálor never seemed to have credibility as United States Champion and, if we compare with its predecessor Damian Priest, it is like placing two totally opposite poles. A totally wasted reign, and that gave a great fight against Austin Theory.

► 2- And the Veer Mahaan vs. Mistery King?

Veer Mahaan “debuted” to attack the Mysterios and a week later he finished off Dominik; however, this week the story totally lost its thread when We have not even seen Rey Mysterio to rule on the “massacre” that his son suffered.

► one- forced celebration

Theory managed to become the United States Champion by defeating Finn Bálor in a very good match; However, we did not understand why a group of rude had to come out to lift the young Superstar on their shoulders.

It is true that this is the first championship that Theory achieves in WWE, but the appearance of Cedric Alexander, Apollo Crews, T-Bar and others was still unusual; However, only the appearance of Vince McMahon —that did make sense—managed to generate a bit of reaction in the public after a somewhat bland celebration.

THE BEST

► 3- Rhea Ripley’s rude change

A loss for Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan against Sasha Banks and Naomi and the eventual betrayal of the former NXT Champion was to be expected. This fact will allow The Nightmare to position itself once again in an individual race that will eventually take her to the top, taking advantage of the fact that Bianca Belair is as monarch. The only bad thing is that poor Liv Morgan paints to be the first sacrificed.

► 2- The polygraph

A quite funny segment, with a Kevin Owens and a Chad Gable who played a great role here. Ezekiel didn’t do too bad either, but the first few They were the ones who gave color to this segment that had no higher hopes.

► 1- Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins continue to exchange good promo in the face of their eventual fight at WrestleMania Backlash. Both are selling their rivalry quite well and It shouldn’t surprise us that he’s the star of the next premium event.even if a fight is scheduled for Roman Reigns.