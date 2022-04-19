The Batman: where and how to watch the Matt Reeves movie via streaming in Mexico

Share on Facebook 0

Share on Twitter

This Monday, April 18, the new movie by Matt Reeves, The Batman, was released via streaming, which caused a furor in theaters since March 4 but can now be enjoyed on HBO Max for Mexico and Latin America.

And it is that it was during the first hours of this Monday when the arrival of The Batman on the WarnerMedia platform quickly went viral on social networks, in addition to praising the participation of Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz.

In fact, this new Dark Knight film joins the others in the streaming platform’s catalogue, from Tim Burton’s Batman (with Michael Keaton as the Bat Man), Joel Schumacher’s (with Val Kilmer and with George Clooney) and all three by Christopher Nolan (with Christian Bale).

Even with the integration of this new tape, fans have also had time to analyze all the scenes in detail and find some details that could not be seen in theaters.

In addition, the director of The Batman, Matt Reeves, has confirmed an impossible detail to capture. It is a reference to The Riddler (Paul Dano) that takes place in one of the first scenes of the film.

It should be remembered that Robert Pattinson put himself in the shoes of the vigilante bat in his second year fighting crime in Gotham City. The Batman was inspired by such acclaimed comics as The Long Halloween and Year One and made a spectacular debut that has grossed more than 750 million worldwide.

For this reason, Matt Reeves has used social networks to confirm a particularly interesting detail. This has to do directly with the mystery of The Riddler.

Apparently, it was resolved from the start. In response to a viewer, the director of The Batman has confirmed that Paul Dano’s villain can be seen in a small lighted window facing the Iceberg Room.

This shot takes place at minute 31 of the film. The filmmaker confirmed that the mysterious figure was The Riddler.

Finally, this scene from The Batman takes place shortly after Bruce Wayne’s first encounter with The Penguin (Colin Farrell) and Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz).

Indigo Report

Connect with Format7:

One more space of fun for girls and boys in Xalapa

Share on Facebook 0

Share on Twitter

I like this: I like it Charging…

Related