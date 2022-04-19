The Batman premiere on HBO Max, when is it?

batmanthe film starring Robert Pattinson premieres in hbo max on April 18.

This film marks the resurgence of the character, this time in the skin of Pattinson and under the direction of Matt Reeves.

The box office success was clear, grossing more than 750 million dollars.

The premiere was in March 2022, which is why it is striking that in less than two months it will already be streaming.

This can get more people to subscribe to the platform.

Synopsis of The Batman on HBO Max

The synopsis for The Batman is as follows:

After two years stalking the city streets as Batman (Robert Pattinson) and striking fear into the evil minds of criminals, Bruce Wayne is deep in the shadows of Gotham City.

This lone vigilante has few trusted allies – Alfred Pennyworth, Lieutenant James Gordon – among the city’s corrupt network of officers and high-profile figures. And that has led him to become the only incarnation of revenge among his fellow citizens.

When an assassin targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues leads the World’s Best Detective on an underworld investigation, where he crosses paths with the likes of Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman, Oswald Cobblepot/ aka The Penguin, Carmine Falcone, and Edward Nashton/aka Enigma.

Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that have long plagued Gotham City.

Paul Dano (The Riddler), Colin Farrell (Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin) and Zoë Kravitz (Selina Kyle/Catwoman) star.

A sequel to this story is already confirmed.

Robert Pattinson faces one of the biggest challenges in his career, showing that he is an actor far from his character in Twilight.

He is 35 years old and all eyes will be on his performance, after the version with Ben Affleck was not good.

For many, the best saga is the one starring Christian Bale and made by Christopher Nolan.