The ax that Jack Nicholson used during the famous scene of The Shining is auctioned: how much it costs

One of the most famous weapons in cinema, the ax that Jack Nicholson used during his role in The glow, is about to be auctioned on a well-known site that offers this type of bidding. The prop was part of an iconic scene of the character Jack Torrance in the film directed by Stanley Kubrick and based on the novel by Stephen King.

How much is the ax used by Jack Nicholson in The glow

On its website, the Gotta Have Rock and Roll auction company offers the product, along with several photos of the shooting and a guarantee certificateto a value that goes between 60 and 90 thousand dollars.

The description of the product, dated June 8, 1989assures that it is in “very good” condition and that it is also offered, along with a letter from Norank Engineering, the pioneer company in engineering effects for Hollywood in the 70s that worked on the film.















The prop ax auctioned off by Gotta Have Rock and Roll.



One month ago, another ax of the set was offered on a British auction site for 45,000 pounds, about 60,000 dollars. In this case it is a foam and plastic accessory that was used in several wide shots when there were two or more characters on screen.









As pointed from the site Wale SalesIt is speculated that there are more similar axes out there due to Warner’s utility department having to create replicas and paint them just like an old axe.

Many of these items were then discarded and ended up in the hands of collectors who resold them.