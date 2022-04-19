the advice that Shaquille O’Neal gave the actor about his relationship with his wife and his incident with Chris Rock – Prensa Libre

On this occasion, Shaquille O’Neal former NBA star, spoke on the subject on his weekly podcast called The Big Accountability Y gave him life advice to the winner of the award for Best Actor for participation in the film King Richard.

Three weeks after Will Smith’s blow to Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscar Awards gala, this unusual incident continues to generate divided opinions among Hollywood celebrities.

To start, Shaq commented on a Will Smith-like incident that he starred in during his years as a Los Angeles Lakers player, when He hit the ground in the middle of the court with Brad Miller, then a Chicago Bulls player.

“I will never say that I was wrong to punch Brad Miller, you will never hear me say that. It happened and we moved on, that’s how it should be, ”he commented in reference to one of his most controversial incidents in professional basketball.

Later, Shaquille O’Neal addressed Will Smith directly and gave him advice to avoid losing face in public opinion for actions.

“Never allow your wife or anyone else to speak on your behalf,” he said.

The statements of the NBA legend were given after Jada Pinkett Smith, wife of the renowned actorleft her husband in a bad light after her assault on comedian Chris Rock in front of millions of people during the Oscar ceremony.

After this controversial incident, Jada Pinkett Smith established that Will Smith reacted badly to Chris Rock’s prank regarding her alopecia and pointed out that she does not need him to defend her, since she is a woman who can fend for herself.

The marriage between Will Smith and his wife has been one of the most controversial and scandalous in recent years in Hollywoodsince there have been countless rumors and criticism in reference to the fact that both maintain an open relationship.

One of the biggest controversies between the two arose after Jada Pinkett Smith confessed to having an affair with rapper August Alsina, a friend of her youngest son, situation that caused innumerable ridicules against Will Smith.