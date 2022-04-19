The 15 times The Simpsons predicted the future

1. A letter from the Beatles after 50 years (Season 2, Episode 18)

In 1991 Ringo Star of the Beatles appears in the television series answering letters from his fans delayed by decades with the famous phrase: “Sorry for the delay in my response”. Two Beatles fans in Essex received a reply from Paul McCartney in September 2013 to a letter and recording they had sent him 50 years earlier. It had been sent to a London theater where the band was to play but was found by a historian at a garage sale years later.

2. The Auto Corrector (Season 6, Episode 8)

Nitin Ganatra, former Director of Engineering for iOS apps at Apple, stated that this time of The Simpsons inspired them to make the iPhone keyboard work properly. In the scene, the “Newton” (a predecessor of smartphones) receives the annotation “Hit Martín” but interprets “Comer a Marta”.

3. The Censorship of Michelangelo’s David (Season 2, Episode 9)

Ever Springfield protested against the iconic work for being “obscene by its nudity”. In July 2016, a gGroup of Russian militants voted to put clothes on a copy of the statue which had been placed in the center of St. Petersburg.

4. The end of Game of Thrones (Season 29, Episode 1)

Parodying everything The Simpsons came to make their version of the acclaimed HBO series. In 2017, two years before the eighth and final season, the episode had a dragon burning down a town full of innocentsjust as it would happen in the controversial end of the series.

5. The Trump Presidency (Season 11, Episode 17)

One of the predictions that started The Simpsons revisionism. Released in 2000, the chapter was a glimpse into a possible future for the family, in which Lisa becomes president of the United States. As part of his first cabinet meeting, his team reveals to him that they will have to fix an economy destroyed by the previous presidency of Donald Trump.

6. Fraudulent electronic voting machines (Season 20, Episode 4)

This 2008 episode sees Homer trying to vote for Obama in the presidential election. but the machine constantly changes its vote. Four years laterit was reported that a machine in Pennsylvania had to be removed because it changed votes from Barack Obama to votes from his rival Republican Mitt Romney.

7. Matrix 4 at Christmas (Season 15, Episode 14)

While Homer stands in front of a movie theater in this 2004 episode, in the background you can see the poster for a future movie titled “A Christmas Matrix.” with its protagonist Neo (played by Keanu Reeves) wearing a Christmas hat. The Matrix Revolutions, released in 2003, was the last Matrix film until 2021, when The Matrix Resurrections premiered on December 22.

8. Disney’s purchase of 20th Century Fox (Season 10, Episode 5)

The Simpsons is known for its graphic jokes. In this 1998 episode, one of the most notable is the look at the Fox studios. where the sign with your logo has a message that says: “A division of the Walt Disney Company”. It is already known that in 2019, Disney announced the purchase of 20th Century Fox for US$71 billion.

9. Robot Librarians (Season 6, Episode 19)

The robotic librarians featured in the future of this episode are close to becoming a reality. students of the Aberystwyth University built a prototype of these and scientists in Singapore are also testing theirs.

10. A Nobel Prize (Season 22, Episode 1)

Our favorite nerds, Lisa, Martin, Data and Milhouse make bets on who will win the Nobel Prize. during this episode. Choosing him for the Nobel Prize in Economics, the MIT professor Bengt Holmström won the award six years later.

11. “The Shard” building in London (Season 6, Episode 19)

Back in the Lisa’s Wedding episode, a plan that shows the city of London in the future has a drawing of a building very similar to the one called “The Shard” in that city. The funny thing is that the skyscraper would not begin construction until 2009, 14 years later of the issuance of this chapter.

12. Siegfried and Roy attacked by their own tiger (Season 5, Episode 10)

LThe wizards were parodied in a 1993 episode where they are attacked by their white tiger. while performing in a casino. Exactly 10 years later the situation really happened to them when Roy was attacked by a white tiger and received serious injuries.

13. The Horse Meat Scandal (Season 5, Episode 19)

Cook Doris can be seen using horse parts for the students’ lunch. at Springfield Elementary. Nine years later, in Ireland, horse DNA was found in more than a third of burgers. for supermarket and pre-cooked meals.

14. The United States beats Switzerland at Curling (Season 21, Episode 12)

At the Winter Olympics in 2018, the United States team won the gold medal in Curling against the favorite, Switzerland. eight years before, an episode of the series represented the same situationwhere the team led by Marge wins gold against the same rival.

15. The discovery of the Higgs boson equation (Season 8, Episode 1)

Homer becomes an inventor in this episode from 1998 and at one point can be seen in front of a complex equation on a blackboard. Simon Singh, author of The Simpsons Mathematical Secrets, revealed that the equation predicts the mass of the Higgs boson particle. Although the same had already been predicted in 1964 by Professor Peter Higgs and five other physicists, rIt was not until 2013 that scientists got definitive proof.