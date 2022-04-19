Than? A Roblox game promoted the controversial intimate video of Kim Kardashian

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

It’s not a secret that Roblox is extremely popular among children, which is why the company responsible for the platform does everything possible to eliminate inappropriate content that makes an appearance outside and inside the games made by the community. With millions of active users every day, however, there is always a chance that some sensitive material will find its way into the public eye.

In this way, Roblox had a small but unfortunate cameo in the most recent episode of the kardashiansa popular reality show that chronicles the daily life of model Kim Kardashian and her family.

What happened is that an advertisement for a game that claimed to have unpublished images of the controversial intimate video that the American businesswoman also starred in with her ex-partner Ray J appeared on Roblox while Saint West, son of Kim Kardashian, played on the iPad. Apparently, the incident occurred during the recordings of the television program.

“This all started before the barbecue. It was a clicbait image that hinted that if you followed the link, a new adult video would appear. If my son was older and knew how to read, he would have mortified me, ”said the 41-year-old woman.

Although the video game is aimed at children, it is undeniable that anyone can access it. On the other hand and as explained by the portal polygonalit is very common for users to make clicbait images and memes to promote the games they make on the platform.

Roblox responds to the controversy and removes the game that claimed to have Kim Kardashian’s video

Once the peculiar advertisement appeared on the reality show, Kim threatened to sue those responsible for the video game. Given this situation, Roblox issued a statement at the end of last week confirming that the alleged video was never visible on the platform.

“We have strict policies and moderation to protect our community, including 0 tolerance for adult content of any kind that goes against our Community Guidelines. The text reference to the video that got around our filters was quickly removed, and fortunately it was only visible to an extremely small number of people on the platform. We also promptly removed the game in question and banned the developer involved in the incident,” Roblox said in a statement.

But tell us, what do you think of this curious situation? Let us read you in the comments.

