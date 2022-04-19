Tebas, the ‘noi’ of Diputación street

On his birth certificate he says Xavier, in Catalan. Xavier Thebes. All for his Catalan family, from the central Diputación street, so present in his life. It was one of the surprises provided by the exciting and hilarious lunch on Easter Monday at the Godó tennis court. Santi NollaCEO of Mundo Deportivo, hosted a table with two very football-loving diners, former Barça and Espanyol players respectively, Charlie Rexach Y Daniel Solosona, accompanied by Sergio Fernández, Marketing Director of MD. The gathering had begun earlier at the Grupo Godó stand, with Javier Godó, Count of Godó, and Carlos Godó, CEO of the Godó Group. The VAR appeared as an unexpected protagonist of the gathering, as well as the German invasion at the Camp Nou. Of Piqué, ahem, better not to talk: he remains in the ‘off the record’ of the meeting.

Animated talk with the presence of the majestic trophy and an Easter Mona that David Seijas, sommelier at El Bulli for years and founder of ‘Gallina de Piel wines’, has designed for adults, because a surprise awaits inside the egg: a wine that makes you remember the Dream Team.

After lunch I can only explain that LaLiga measures the height of the grass, exactly 26 centimeters, to avoid smart people and tricks. Solsona recalled that in Sarrià they mowed the lawn and where there were bald spots, grass was thrown to hide it and that once he scored a goal with Vaseline because the ball bounced like a rabbit and tricked the goalkeeper.

Charlie He was animated telling anecdotes with Johan Cruyff, impossible to reproduce, so great that the table began to cry with laughter. Almost as much as when he explained his adventures in Japan. “He lived in a skyscraper and the first day the earthquake hit and everything moved. I thought: imagine that I die buried in Tokyo! I asked the president to move me to a wooden house, I thought that if the earthquake destroyed it, the most wood would fall on me…”.

Rexach he has a privileged memory and each story he tells he lives it, he tells it with grace and emotion. like when the german Hennes Weisweiler he sent him to the shower in the middle of a match for making a watermark and as Cruyff confronted him – “they talked to each other shouting five centimeters from their noses” -. The coach didn’t last long…

Thebes he had to catch a plane back to Madrid but he was having such a good time that the tennis ball-shaped dessert was tripled. In the end, farewell with Wilson’s gift to the president of LaLiga who delivered the 16th consecutive year the best padel player in the world: Fernando Belasteguin. A special edition of Wilson’s Jurgen Klopp, black, elegant, winner. Rexach He happily took a Wilson tennis racket, he plays every Monday on the RCT Barcelona courts, some Fridays too. Without running. That’s for cowards.