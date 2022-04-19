SYFY Latin America brings productions that give the planet a voice

Next Friday, April 22, SYFY will join the global celebration of International Earth Day, and it will bring to its screens the special “Let’s fight for the earth”, with a special program that will inspire its entire audience to fight to preserve the planet together with great stars that give life to illuminated stories, that show us that everything is possible at time to save the earth and humanity from extinction.

Earthstorm 10.30 pm Latin America

What would you do if an asteroid hit the moon causing serious natural disasters on Earth? Would you risk traveling to the moon? Well, this is how John Redding, explosives expert, advises the American Space Institute; in the midst of a meteor shower, they bravely embark on a lunar journey, to stop this astronomical phenomenon and save the Earth.

Solar Attack 12:30 am Latin America

A group of scientists discovers that the Earth is in danger due to an increase in methane gas in the atmosphere. As solar flares threaten to wipe out life on the planet, political tensions rise around the world as a group of heroes work to avert a natural disaster.

Did you know? Every April 22, since 1970, Earth Day is celebrated in 180 countries around the world, the date was chosen by the UN in commemoration of the protest where 20 million people took to the streets of the main cities of the United States to protest the damage humanity was doing to the planet.

This is the top 5 celebrities who fight against climate change:

Leonardo Dicaprio: Together with his own foundation, called the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, for 24 years he has been fighting and developing multiple environmental conservation projects, including climate change, and under his role as actor and producer he has produced several documentaries and films related to this theme; the most important: “The 11th Hour”, about the state of the Earth’s environment, which expands the discourse involving other positions of politicians, scientists and recognized environmental activists.

Emma Watson: It has committed itself to the ecological fashion industry with its “Pure Threads” line, standing out for its challenging designs with recycled materials. She takes advantage of her participation in the cinematographic world and the carpets of the world to deliver her message in favor of women’s rights and the urgency of working for environmentally sustainable solutions and products, educating about the social and environmental impact on our planet when we buy clothes.

Cate Blanchett: The renowned Australian actress, winner of three Oscars, promoted in Sydney the creation of one of the largest rainwater harvesting systems in the world, an ecological house with a 20,000-liter water tank, solar panels, low-consumption lights, water recycling, among other eco-sustainable features. She is an ambassador for the Australian Conservation Foundation and SolarAid, an organization that promotes solar energy as the formula to reduce poverty and combat climate change.

Matt Damon: The actor promotes with his NGO (Water.org) the responsible consumption of water to provide drinking water to sectors of extreme poverty in Africa, thus inspiring new partners to join the fight for the protection and conservation of our planet. The Environmental Media Association (EMA) honored Matt Damon for his dedication to environmental causes in 2013.

Daryl Hannah: The actress sponsored an environmental festival (International Environmental Film Festival of Catalonia, XIV edition) collecting important ecological-themed short films such as ecological buildings, solar energy or animal protection. Hannah created “Love life”, a free program that she normally distributes on the Internet, generating ecological awareness.