‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’, theme in ‘Thor Love and Thunder’, has the best riff in history – El Financiero

The music magazine ultimateguitar revealed that the iconic riff or phrasing of ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’, song by Guns N’ Roses was chosen as the best in rock history.

This determination was the result of a survey conducted by the company Muse Grop to 1,500 people to extract which were the topics that they considered as candidates for this category.

The second place in the sample was obtained by ‘Eye the Tiger’ from survivor, emblematic theme in the film Rocky III. Although the song has transcended several decades along with the film, the band failed to replicate its success and stayed with the ‘one hit’ that the soundtrack of the film boasts. Sylvester Stallone.

the british band What in could not be left out of this count. The third rung is occupied by ‘Another One Bites the Dust’ that, despite not entering the top for the riff element but for the bass line, fans considered this issue in their responses.

Fourth place went to the theme ‘Sex on Fire’ from King of Leon and the number five place for ‘Stairway to Heaven’ of the British group Led Zeppelin.

‘Sweet Child of Mine’ in ‘Thor Love and Thunder’

This April 18 marvel studios revealed the first official trailer for the film Thor Love and Thunder, in which some of the most endearing characters of the franchise will be back. One of the most anticipated is Jane Foster, whose role is played by Natalie Portmann.

In the preview we see Jane holding a mjolnir full of cracks; Thor also appears, who will recover his form to find his mission and place in the Universe (or multiverse?). Also the Guardians of the Galaxy They enter the scene with the characteristic charismatic halo that distinguishes this resistance group.

One of the elements that stands out is the song that accompanies the trailer, since it is the classic eighties song ‘Sweet Child of Mine’ by Guns N’ Roses, which has been recognized as the best riff in history.

This soundtrack in the trailer is not surprising since in the previous Guardians of the Galaxy movies songs from the 80s accompanied the film, such as ‘Come Get Come And Get Your Love’ by RedBone.