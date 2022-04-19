Super Mario Bros movie would be released on December 21

the content creator Marc Lovallo He published a video on his YouTube channel last week where he reviewed the information he has collected about the film of Super Mario Bros., although without spoilers on the plot. According to Lovallo, Illumination has its best animators working on the film and Charlie Day wants a spin-off inspired by Luigi’s Mansion.

According to Marc, the Super Mario Bros. movie would hit theaters on December 21, 2022, so we can look forward to a holiday season filled with Super Mario hype and merchandise. Last year Miyamoto had said that the film was ready, but they wanted to spend this year polishing it.

Related: The Super Mario Bros. movie would explain the voice change with Chris Pratt.

It had previously been confirmed that the Super Mario Bros. movie will be directed by Aaron Horvarth and Michael Jelenic (co-creators of Teen Titans GO), with Matthew Fogel in charge of the script (Minions: Rise of Gru and The LEGO Movie 2: TheSecond Part); Chris Meledandri and Shigeru Miyamoto as producers, with Universal handling distribution, but Nintendo retaining all rights to the film.

The cast of the film is made up of Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Fred Armisen in the role from Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Foreman Spike. charles martinet He will also lend his voice for various cameos.

Read more: Chris Pratt’s Mario voice will not have an Italian accent, Illumination CEO confirms.

According to Lovallo, the Super Mario Bros. movie has a budget of about $87-88 million dollars, above any previous Illumination production. One of the reasons for this is that Illumination would see Super Mario Bros. as a new era for the studio, so they are taking the project very seriously.

Lovallo says Illumination is already making sketches for two other movies but Nintendo wants to wait to see how the Super Mario Bros. movie fares before approving them, which is consistent with Shigeru Miyamoto’s statement last year when he said that Nintendo I would produce more movies but they would go one at a time.

Besides: Miyamoto on the following Nintendo films: “We want quality… not quantity.”

Nintendo may decide to bring other franchises to the big screen, which is why the Metroid producer said he’d like to see a Samus Aran movie. However, if the Super Mario Bros. movie turns out to be a flop, Nintendo would choose not to make any more feature films for the big screen.

The rumor has been circulating for a long time that Donkey Kong would have its own spin-off starring Seth Rogen, but Marc Lovello says that this would not be the only one, because Charlie Day is interested in doing a spin-off of Luigi’s Mansion. However, both projects would depend on the performance of the Super Mario Bros. movie in theaters.

Also: Illumination CEO joins Nintendo’s board of directors as “Outside Director.”

On March 10, Mario’s Day was celebrated (Tue10 Day) and apparently Universal wanted to show the first trailer for the Super Mario Bros. movie that day. Although that didn’t happen, Nintendo and Illumination reportedly plan to show the first trailer for the film in June, at ‘E3 season‘.

Another rumor assures that the visual style of the characters in the film will be very similar to the one they have in video games, although more detailed. Lovallo also says that the Super Mario Bros. movie will have multiple references to the entire franchise, including the animated series and the live-action movie.

Finally, Marc says that Illumination has your best entertainers working on the Super Mario Bros. movie, which caused a fourth “My favorite villain” (either despicable me) has been delayed internally. In the meantime, let’s hope the rumor is true and we’ll see the first look at the movie in June.