Summary of the match Mallorca vs Alavés (2-1). GOALS

In a direct duel for not descending in view of sporting AlavesJavier Aguirre and the Royal Majorca they won 2-1, moving away a bit of the Red zone of the general table and reaching position 16 with 32 points with 15 to play in the 2021-2022 season.

The game started with a scare for the team led by him Basquewhat was down on the scoreboard for a few moments after the visiting team scored a goal from a corner kick in the first few minutes.

However, and after a review in VAR the goal was annulled by Joselu’s handbefore shooting and sending the ball to the bottom of the goal.

The response of the island team was fast then six minutes later from that scare stood in front of blackboarda with a great goal from Abdon Prats Bastidas, who finished off a complicated ball inside the area with a resource, when the ball was about to escape him.

It was minute 11 and the picture coach led Mexican was already ahead. From that moment the locals had control of the matchthey played with the desperation of Alavés and before the end of the first half they increased the advantage.

The Watch I was running over him weather from compensation when vedat Muriqi scored the second of the afternoonwith which the team was able to dominate and cope with the duel process, against the Basque team, who never found a way to open up the local defense.

In the second halfand despite the dominance, the match I know complicated for own goal by Antonio José Raíllo Arenaswhich gave a small boost to the visit to go with all his arsenal in front, although in the end it was not enough, not even with 10 minutes of substitution.

With this result The team of Aguirre reached 32 units Y placed 16th in the standings. Meanwhile, the albiazul team stayed with 25 and is still at the bottom of the general classification, as one of the main candidates for relegation.