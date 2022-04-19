Study: Hollywood does not highlight the drama of climate change

Hollywood’s response to climate change includes donations, protests and other forms of activism, but it doesn’t seem to address the issue on its own terms.

Only a small portion of fiction productions, 2.8%, use words related to climate change, according to a new study of 37,453 film and television scripts from 2016-20. A guide to trying to reverse this trend was published on Tuesday.

“Good Energy: A Playbook for Screenwriting in the Age of Climate Change” was created with input from more than 100 film and television screenwriters, said Anna Jane Joyner , editor-in-chief of the guide and founder of Good Energy, a nonprofit consulting firm.

“One big hurdle we ran into was that the writers were associating the weather stories with the apocalypse stories,” he said in an interview. “The main goal of the guide is to expand the menu of possibilities…to a wider range of how it might present itself in real life.”

Among those who provided funding for the project are Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Sierra Club and The Walton Family Foundation.

Numerous celebrities have sounded the alarm about climate change, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jane Fonda, Don Cheadle, and Shailene Woodley. DiCaprio starred in “Don’t Look Up,” the 2021 Oscar-nominated film about a comet approaching an indifferent Earth as a metaphor for the danger of apathy in the face of climate change.

The guide asks screenwriters and industry executives to consider a variety of less extreme approaches, Joyner said, and includes examples and resources.

“We describe it as a spectrum, everything from showing impact with solutions in the background,” such as including solar panels in a shot of a building exterior, he said. Casual mentions of climate change can also be effective.

“If you’re already involved with a character in a story and it authentically comes up in conversation from the character, it validates to the audience that it’s okay to talk about it in your everyday life,” Joyner said.

Dorothy Fortenberry, a screenwriter for such TV shows as “The Handmaid’s Tale” and a playwright, said the industry needs to broaden its view of not just what it writes but who it writes about.

“Climate change is something that right now is affecting people who are not necessarily the people that Hollywood tends to write about. It’s affecting farmers in Bangladesh, farmers in Peru, farmers in Kentucky,” Fortenberry said. “If we were telling stories about different types of people, there would be opportunities to weave the climate theme together seamlessly.”

The fact that the entertainment industry does not use its narrative powers more effectively on the subject does not seem surprising to Joyner, who has worked in climate change communication in various sectors and communities for 15 years.

In the first decade, he felt like he was “screaming into the void” at the lack of response, he said. But there is evidence of growing concern among Americans about climate change, she noted, including in Hollywood.

“We’ve all been through some kind of epiphany,” Joyner said. There are a number of documentaries and newscasts on climate change, she said, expressing optimism that creators of fiction will make steady progress.

Good Energy funded script analysis by the Norman Lear Center Media Impact Project at the University of Southern California Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.

As part of the study, which has yet to be fully published, the researchers reviewed references to 36 keywords and phrases including “climate change,” “fracking” and “global warming” in television episodes and movies released in the United States.