Streets of Rage will have its own adaptation with the creator of John Wick

After the success of Sonic, SEGA will look for an adaptation of Streets of Rage with the creator of John Wick

who was going to to think that video games would have a space in the cinema, in the time in which we find ourselves, and that his reception was going to be so good. If we have to talk about video game adaptations for the big screen, it cannot be said that what has arrived in its beginnings was good. Usually adaptations of products from other media to the cinema has been quite disastrousbut that has not caused us to lose hope and we are fully in the search for these adaptations behind some green lights.

Thanks to the Sonic tapes, it looks like in Hollywood it has been seen with good eyes again adapt video games and is seeking to replicate the success that was had with the blue hedgehog of SEGA. With its latest installment in theaters just released, which we have already been able to enjoy on the web, it seems that the company is setting its eyes on adapting another great saga of its catalogue, which does not go the way of the platforms, but rather its genre is something more than action.

We’re talking about streets of ragea legendary beat ’em up from the company, which has left many good times to arcade lovers. One of the classic “me against the neighborhood” that many of us have been able to enjoy seems to will have a movie adaptation and it will have a very relevant person in regard to the action of recent years: the creator of john wick. With an ad with such an explosive mix, you can sense that there may be a lot of hype.

Derek Kolstad and the freedom of a beat ’em up, what can go wrong?

We start from the basis that the plot of Streets of Rage is not a great wonder, but this does not mean that an enjoyable action movie cannot be made. If we analyze the title, we find a video game that arrived in 1991, when the beat ’em up genre was booming and tried to tell us the story of some ex-police officers who were looking for crime in their citysince it was in an unsustainable moment.

With only this premise would begin the saga of SEGA that would make quite a bit of money for the company during the golden age of the genre and that they have tried to rescue, a few years ago, with a fourth installment full of action and dynamism. There is no doubt that Kolstad has a fairly scarce raw material to be able to elaborate an interesting plot, although we remember that he brought us John Wick, a movie with an incredibly simple premisebut that hooked everyone.

Analyzing his projects further, it can be verified that the creator of the franchise that brought Keanu Reeves back to life knows how to navigate the action genre, so what you can do with Streets of Rage can be very interesting. Currently, SEGA has done very well with Sonic and if it repeats the formula and he listens to the fans, it is possible that he will get a product that can generate another action saga as has been the case with John Wick.

Great news for fans of the genre and video games

The slope of being able to adapt video games is something that should make you smile to all lovers of this art. If we add to this that it seems to be being carried out with great care and bearing in mind the opinions or ideas of the fans, we can find ourselves before great projects that raise as much or more as the blue hedgehog has done from SEGA. We must remember that there are still some pending adaptations of video games, such as is the case of Borderlandswhich looks quite good and is still in the pipeline.

Focusing efforts on exploiting SEGA classics can make great video game loversand the most purist, are encouraged to consume this type of product, in addition to achieving an incredible creative team or that fits very well with the initial concept of the saga. I don’t know about you, but this news has encouraged me to play some games of this classic again. You have any video game saga that you want to be adapted? Tell us about it and we all share our opinion through our Telegram group.