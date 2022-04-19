Streets of Rage has a movie on the way. SEGA grows on the big screen!

sonic 2 the movie It has been a real success that has established SEGA’s blue hedgehog as one of the most outstanding characters in the contemporary mainstream. The legendary character from the world of videogames has managed to face superheroes and high-level franchises such as fantastic animals (which comes from Harry Potter) and has been nominated as the new great audiovisual firm. Now, SEGA pulls more of that celluloid thread and confirms that there is a film of street of rage on going, one of the beat’em up par excellence.

Best of all, being in the hands of an action expert: Derek Kolstadone of the creators of the franchise of John Wick who, in addition, also wrote the script for No onea work that was born as a result of the boom in the saga of films starring Keanu Reeves which is currently awaiting the release of its fourth installment, the aforementioned Wick. the hand of Kolstad be key to writing the libretto and also for building fight sequences. His presence is a clear security lock to guarantee the quality of the action scenes based on punches, bats or shots, whatever is provided.

more video game movies

street of rage joins the current audiovisual trend that focuses on adapting successful franchises and firms from the field of video games. In 1991 we came across this SEGA work for the first time in which we are introduced to a series of former law enforcement officers who fight against criminal organizations. Over the years, street of rage has been growing launching more and more deliveries, as you well know, culminating part of its path with the fourth numbered part that sold over 2.5 million copies.

dj2Entertainment (sonic the movie) Y Escape Artists (The Equalizer) will be part of the film of street of rage in production, so the project is more than supported by experts both in video game adaptations and by members of the industry who treat the action regularly and successfully.