Street of Rage announces its arrival on the big screen

SEGA lives a good moment in the cinema thanks to the live action adaptation of Sonicthe blue hedgehog who jumped to the big screen in 2020 (or to streaming thanks to the pandemic) and who premiered his second adventure in the cinema ten days ago, introducing Knuckles and Tails to his growing cinematographic universe.

Well, this good time has made another successful Japanese franchise be made into a movie and we’re talking about street of ragethe classic beat ’em up that has four installments, the last one being released in 2020 reviving fanaticism for this saga originally commanded by Axel, Blaze and Adamwho fight with everything to win against the evil Mr. X.

As pointed out dead linethe script is at the expense of Derek Kolstadwho is behind the John Wick franchise and the production will be carried out by dj2 Entertainment, which repeats the plate with video game adaptations after Sonic and Sonic 2, and also Escape Artist, recognized for his work in The Equalizer, the action saga starring Denzel Washington.

And while the film is still in its infancy, it is fully confirmed so details of the story will soon be known as well as who will be behind the main roles and the other cast members.

Street of Rage is a series of video games that had its premiere in 1991 on the SEGA Genesisthen came the second title in 1992, two years later came the third part and sixteen years later the fourth installment was released (2020) that reached all available consoles and garnered great reviews.