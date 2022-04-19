Steven Spielberg wanted to do ‘Harry Potter’ with cartoons

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is one of the most profitable licenses economically, even with the failure from Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets quite recent. The film saga starring the young magician, who has excellent films to his credit, almost made it to the cinema without Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, in the form of a animation movie. Directed by who? For Steve Spielberg. So he remembers and explains Collider.

Although it is a familiar chapter, Steven Spielberg’s animated version of Harry Potter has more history behind it than we think. The production was complicated, and the project passed from many different hands and approaches until it came to fruition. Chris Columbuswhich will debut on the big screen in 2001 and will also direct the sequel, The secret chamber. Warner tried, before good old Columbus agreed, by the hands of Jonathan Demme either Rob Reiner, two non-british directors and that they had not convinced the executive or JK Rowling. Warner, who bought the rights there for 1999I collaborated with Rowling to find the perfect project.







Steven Spielberg spent years trying to direct it, until in early 2000, he backed out. The real reasons why Spielberg abruptly and definitively departed from Harry Potter are unknown, and it has been said since he got tired of chasing Warner to show his vision that the director got bored of the Wizarding World and decided to move on to other things. stuff. But the truth has come to light, and it is that the filmmaker of ET the alien always wanted to do a cartoon movie from Rowling’s work, something the studio objected to.

The director, who had just won the Oscar for Best Director for Saving Private Ryanhad in those years a great power in Hollywood. He had been trying to direct an animated film for years, a genre that resisted him, and that in 1989 he had founded the famous Amblin animation studio, amblimationwhich film movies like Fievel goes West, Rex, a dinosaur in New York and Balto. But the genre was taken over by Disney, and in 1997, it closed. Keep that thorn stuck. When he found out that Warner had acquired the rights to Harry Potter and they were looking for a director for an adaptation, he launched himself as the best option.







Apparently, Warner was overwhelmed by Spielberg’s visionwhich was too much radical. Rowling was not convinced of the idea, since the director I wanted to adapt the books in a free waypicking from here and there various plots of the sequels and published novels to date, mixing them to taste. Reportedly, when the studio said no, it couldn’t be a cartoon movie, Spielberg reconsidered the project and sought to mix animation with real imagein the style of Keeper of the words, until he was convinced that he had to go to real action. At this time, and as a last and desperate measure, it is said that Steven Spielberg insisted that the magician boy be played by Haley Joel Osmentwho had just become an international star with The sixth Sense. It seemed like a logical choice, but there was a problem: Osment he was not British and Rowling flatly refused.

The major said no, the author also and Spielberg fed up, pulling out of the project. Steven Spielberg stepped forward, stood with Artificial intelligence in 2001, and Warner succeeded with the version of Columbus, launching a film project that would end in 2011 with eight movies and billions of dollars in their magical pockets. That same year the adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn with Steven Spielberg, becoming the director’s first animated film. Years later, as we have seen, the genre is still ignored.



