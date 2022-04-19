Some comics were stolen from Nicolas Cage and now he is asking for help to recover them

Who says that if he recovers them he will sell them and donate them to charity

Valley of Tears.- “I just want my comics back. They were stolen from me, you know, I bought those books at a very good price and now they are treasures that are around US$10 million”, Nicholas Cage sobbed in a video in which he denounced that someone had stolen some comics from his property

The complaint would have been made by Cage through a video where he promoted his most recent film, in which he took the opportunity to explain that he was the owner of some very valuable first edition magazines and that someone must have them, while asking for help to retrieve them.

Cage has always been linked to the world of comics, and in fact he had always presumed to be a great collector of these, but now he only has the memory of when he was the owner of the magazines that must be out there being sold in eBay either MarketPlace.

“Somebody has them in a treasure chest somewhere and I, please, give them back to me, because I could do a lot with it. I could donate it to charity right now,” added the star of The rock who would have sold them before and donated to charity if he wanted to, as he assured that he would now.

The only thing more MASSIVE than the a$$hole who stole Nick’s comics is our excitement for #massivetalent April 22. Get your ticket now: https://t.co/24Ew36xJnt pic.twitter.com/sXwJUnJGdj — Massive Talent (@NickCageMovie) April 14, 2022

The actor even participated in the film Ghost Rider which was based on a cartoon of the same name, in addition to the sequel to the same tape; and although the critics (and the general opinion) crucified them, he feels that he is part of the world of superheroes.

Among the stolen comics are the Action Comics #1 where does Superman first appear, and the Detective Comics #27, both very famous and valuable. Cage would even have presumed that he bought them after they appeared in an abandoned warehouse in 1997, and whose authenticity had been confirmed at the time. In addition to these two issues, Francis Ford Coppola’s nephew had many other comics that were stolen from his property.

Here is a look at the $5.3 million Superman #1 comic. pic.twitter.com/1VDxFptEkc — Joe Orlando (@CollectingByJoe) April 13, 2022

