So little”? This was paid by Robert Pattinson for starring in The Batman

This Monday, April 18, the film “The Batman” will arrive on the HBO MAX platform; If you haven’t been to the movies to see it, you can prepare to appreciate it from the comfort of your home.

With this news, the salary of its protagonist was also revealed, Robert Pattinsonwho received relatively little if the collection obtained by the tape is taken into account.

When the first trailers of the production were released, the audience was waiting, as many criticized that the main role was given to the participant of “Twilight”.

Other Internet users chose to defend him, as they assured that his career as an actor improved over the years after his inclusion in films such as “The lighthouse”, “Tenet” and “Water for elephants”.

The truth is that the 35-year-old Briton “pocketed” a few million, but not so many when compared to other artists who brought the “Night Knight” to life.

Robert Pattinson was paid much less than Christian Bale and Ben Affleck for making The Batman

This morning, during the broadcast that the journalist Javier Poza made through the signal of Radius Formulait was revealed salary of the actor in “The Batman”.

“The name of Robert Pattinson because local media announced that, after the success obtained in world box offices, and in view of the premiere of the film on a streaming platform, (…) he would only have received 3 million dollars for his leading role, “he commented.

Although it is not a negligible amount, it is far from the 54 million dollars that Christian Bale pocketed by being “Bruce Wayne”. It also falls short of the 20 million awarded to Ben Affleck for the same role.

“The American media is making it known that Robert Pattinson only received 3 million dollars for starring in the most recent film of The Batman,” insisted one of Javier Poza’s collaborators.

It is not known why Robert Pattinson they paid him “so little” in “TheBatman”. The truth is that the film directed by Matt Reeves already accumulates profits of 737.3 million dollars.