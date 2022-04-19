Shirts to go back to the office with the style of the celebs

These items were independently selected by our editors, because we think you’ll enjoy them and like the prices. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Prices and availability were current at the time of publication of this article.

Fit into the hybrid office system with style by wearing shirts that you can wear casually or formally like Ester Expósito, Selena Gomez, Salma Hayek, Belinda and Sofía Vergara do. Here we leave you several options that are worthy of a look of famous.

[Déjate cautivar con la tendencia de joyería con iniciales]

1. Boohoo Shirt: The perfect model for all women who love the color pink! Put on this blouse and feel the most beautiful in the office just by adding pink to your wardrobe like the most stylish celebrities. Price $16 (Original $40)

2. H&M Womens Shirt: Take advantage of the warm season to dress fresh with the satin clothes worn by the famous inside and outside the red carpet just by adding this design that will elevate your garments tweed, the fabric of yesteryear that celebs return to fashion. Price $17.99

[Vístete en pantalones y sacos de cuero como las famosas]

3. Missguided Shirt: Don’t miss out on the corset, the sexy garment that captivated Hollywood celebs and that is now also worn to the office with this model that is ideal to combine with the pencil skirt so adored by celebrities! casually or formally. Price $24 (Original $49)

4. Stradivarius Womens Shirt: Don’t let the office be a boring and square place and dress more relaxed with this model of tie dye, the trend that celebrities do not stop using and that gives a more youthful touch to your daily outfits. Price $27.90

[Zapatos y bolsos favoritos de las celebs a precios bajos]

5. Nasty Gal Shirt: We adore garments with multicolored stripes like the ones that celebrities love, and this design is no exception, since it is ideal to give a little fun to tailored suits to look formal and elegant. sexy like the famous ones. Price $24 (Original $60)

6. Asos Design Womens Shirt: Reinvent yourself with the bohemian style that never goes out of style and wear it even during work hours with this design that invites you to take risks by dressing in see-through fashion for less than $45 like the famous ones. Price $34 (Original $40)

[Porta las botas militares como las estrellas de Hollywood]

7. Bershka Shirt: Get out of the boring dress in yellow this season, just like the famous ones by adding this model type crop top like those who do not stop using the famous to feel more sensual. Price $35.90

8. Boohoo Womens Shirt: If you are already motivated to modernize yourself with the classic wrap dress that celebrities love, but you also want something different, then invest in this design that you can complement with XXL jewelry, the famous accessories that you should not miss this 2022. Price $18 (Original $45)

[13 modernas y versátiles mochilas para hombre que debes tener]

9. H&M Shirt: Be the most alternative and sophisticated in the office with this model that brings out your wild side with leopard print like the one worn by celebrities and that is one of those fabulous garments that every woman wears. curvy going to love Price $24.99

10. Nasty Gal Shirt for Women: We recommend you take inspiration from celebrities and their fabulous wide pants when putting together your outfits with this fabulous piece with translucent details that will be a must for yours total looks black. Price $25 (Original $42)

[17 minifaldas para lucir como una estrella de Hollywood]

11. Stradivarius Shirt: For those casual Fridays or days when you’re out with co-workers, we recommend wearing this more sensual and sophisticated design that will make an impact with jeans and bell-bottoms identical to those worn by celebrities. Price $35.90

12. Bershka Womens Shirt: Liven up your look and rock celebrity florals this spring with this high-waisted, long-sleeved shirt that’s perfect for vacations or worn with high-waisted pants. Price $39.90

[Botas y botines: modelos cómodos y fashion para la mujer actual]

13. Nasty Gal Shirt: There is no doubt that sequined garments to wear 24/7 like the famous ones are all the rage regardless of the season of the year, so you should not let go of this sequined shirt to shine like the most famous celebrities. Price $44.80 (Original $112)

14. Asos Design Womens Shirt: Go to the office setting the trend with puffy sleeves that you can find in this simple design that invites you to give it a more prominent touch when wearing your leggings for women that you can combine with blazers, jackets and chains. Price $80

[13 Anillos de oro con mucho estilo que son toda una inversión]

