“Shawn Mendes has come out”: it’s fake news!

“ Shawn Mendes comes out and declares himself gay “. The news has gone viral in these hours but, wait, it’s one fake news. Or rather, it is an April Fool organized by the magazine Biccy who posted this news on his website on April 1. Too bad that many have really believed the news, perhaps because they did not have the patience to scroll to the bottom of the article, where it is clearly written that it was one joke and that Shawn would have an affair with… Cristiano Malgioglio.

The news, however, went viral. Even some tiktokers believed the singer’s coming out, like Sara Pucci who wrote: “When you find out that Shawn Mendes has come out. Nice for boys“. Even newspapers have fallen into the April Fool’s “trap”. Today, for example, the Metro newspaper relaunched the news as truthful.

Then no, Shawn hasn’t come out ! In the past she had already denied her homosexuality with these words:

“I know that some people don’t believe my story with Camila. Many are so desperate because they want me to say I’m gay at all costs, which I think is really ridiculous. I got angry because I know gay people who haven’t come out and I know the pain they feel because of that. It is not easy for them to hide and not feel free to be able to tell the truth. It is completely ignorant and insensitive towards these people to joke on certain issues ”. “I read that they write that I am homosexual. Those are painful news for me. Let’s say those rumors don’t make me feel good. Then I think about the guys who don’t have the support that I have and how it can make them feel bad and affect them. That’s why I’m so angry, and I get nervous even now, because I don’t think people understand that when someone makes up things about me, it can hurt so many other people. Maybe many do not speak, but they are listening and are hurt ”.