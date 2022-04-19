Shaquille O’Neal’s advice to Will Smith: “Don’t let your wife speak for you”

ANDhe former player of the Los Angeles Lakers and member of the Basketball Hall of Fame, Shaquille O’Nealentered the thread of the conversations of the controversial slap that Will Smith gave to Chris Rock in the last installment of Oscara month ago.

In its weekly podcast, The Big AccountabilityO’Neal gave him “a life advice” Oscar winner for best actor for his role in king richardwhere the story of the father of tennis players is addressed Venus and Serena Williams.

“I’m never going to say I was wrong to punch Brad Miller, you’ll never hear me say that. It happened and we moved on, that’s the way it should be,” he said. Shaqremembering a controversial moment in the NBA when he was beaten in the middle of the game against the former player of the chicago bulls.

With that background, the Shaq headed straight to Will Smith and gave him advice so as not to look ridiculous in front of the public: “Never allow your wife or anyone else to speak on your behalf.”

After the event that has gone around the world and has generated an infinite amount of memes and ridicule, Jada Pinkett Smith has not exactly left standing well Will Smith.

It all started when the comedian Chris Rock made fun of the appearance of Jada Pinkett for her completely shaved haircut, because she suffers from alopecia, a disease that causes hair loss.

The actress has come to comment that Will Smith “You exaggerated your reaction, and I don’t need my husband to defend me.” These are just some of her controversial phrases about her husband.

Smith was banned for the next 10 years after handing over the Oscarand apparently it has also been vetoed by the different producers, so we might not hear from him for a long time.