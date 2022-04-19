sexy and gypsy in a dream hotel

Imagine you left for a weekend by the sea or for an exotic vacation. Arrive at the hotel and to welcome you at the reception there is an exceptional owner: the beautiful Gigi Hadid.

You look around and wherever you go, in the resort or on the beach, there are other supermodels or wonderful and even bizarre characters, all sporting trendy and colorful outfits and the sea is of an intense blue like you’ve never seen it before.

Yes: it is a dream. And yes: in a sense it really exists. It is the new campaign of H&Mwhich tells of an indispensable escape from reality towards a world where fashion is the protagonist.

Top models Precious Lee, Gigi Hadid and Jill Kortleve at the Hôtel Hennes (@courtesy H&M Press Office)

Gigi Hadid’s hotel is magical, between art and fashion

The mini film is set in theHôtel Hennesa fictional fashion destination inspired by legendaries art hotelplaces where artists, intellectuals and iconic characters met, collaborated and shared residence.

H&M has chosen Gigi Hadid to play the owner who welcomes the new guest, who in the video has the model’s face Jill Kortlevebut in reality it could be any of us.

“We are thrilled to invite our customers into the world of the Hôtel Hennes: an imaginary and magical place,” explained Ann-Sofie Johansson, Creative Advisor of the brand.

Top model show on the beach (@courtesy H&M Press Office)

A dreamlike journey among bellmen, lifeguards and models

In the film, among the bellmen, vacationers, lifeguards and employees of the fantastic hotel there are also the models Jazzelle Zanaughtti, Kiddy Akita And Precious Lee.

“The video is a tribute to those magical hotels that have been the place for so much creativity in the past. I had a lot of fun on the set and I think this shows in the film. The message is welcoming, cheerful and evasive, ”he commented Gigi Hadid, which in the video is wild and beautiful. In a gypsy version, all in red and with a scarf on her head, she charms guests and spectators.

Style and colors in the Hôtel Hennes (@courtesy H&M Press Office)

Gigi Hadid: her new life as a single mom

For months now Gigi Hadid she is a single mom, after breaking up with what for five years was the love of her life, Zayn Malik. The couple had a baby girl Khaiborn in 2020. Then a betrayal by Malik and the story is over.

“I learned that we have to appreciate the time we spend with people while we are living it,” said Gigi Hadid, “and that even if there is something wrong at that moment, we should make sure to find the best part and look only at beautiful things “.

Like the Hôtel Hennes, which invites us to live a wonderful dream where Gigi Hadid, in addition to the gipsy lookalso sports one blue chemiser at the beach, a suit formal as a hotel manager and finally a wild dance wearing a long leopard dress.

Gigi Hadid in gipsy version (@courtesy H&M Press Office)

A look to escape from everyday life

Everywhere in the video all the characters and models are wearing the new clothes collection of H&Mwhich invites us to escape even with open eyes from normal life towards wonderful exotic destinations, where to show off colorful beach towels, Sun glassestote bag, bikini, shorts And T-shirt with colors and prints inspired by a retro yet spectacular look. Because fashion is a fairy tale.

The new H&M collection (@courtesy H&M Press Office)

Cover photo: @courtesy H&M Press Office