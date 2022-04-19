SEGA Will Officially Release A Fan-Created Sonic Game On Roblox, And It’s Awesome

SEGA embraces and embraces a Sonic game on Roblox: Sonic Speed ​​Simulator is the kind of experience we’ve come to expect from a 3D Sonic game, and while it was created by fans, it’s now technically another official Sonic the Hedgehog game.

Roblox is one of the most popular platform games, which exploded particularly among children during the Covid-19 pandemic, and which hosts millions of user creations. Unlike Minecraft worlds, Roblox games can take almost any form, all sorts of genres, visual styles…

One of those projects, created by Gamefam Studios, a development studio within Roblox, has caught the attention of Sega, which will support the release of sonic speed simulatora Sonic fan game on Roblox… which is now, technically, another official sonic game.

We have officially partnered with @SEGA to bring @Sonic_Hedgehog to Roblox in our upcoming game Sonic Speed ​​Simulator! We worked with various sonic developers from the #Roblox community in order to make this possible!#RobloxDev Try it here: https://t.co/TFCkRGpuT3 pic.twitter.com/yRAQlIC1Um — Gamefam Studios (@gamefamstudios) April 13, 2022

And what a game! Sonic Speed ​​Simulator, developed by Sega fans, is an open world 3D gameor at least open environments big enough to explore by running at full speed, adapting the pacing and platforming of 2D Sonic games to a 3D environment very convincingly.

At the end of the year, Sonic Frontiers will be released, the new official Team Sonic game, which is an open world game in an ultra-realistic environment. It’s a mysterious project… but maybe you’d do well to take a look at what Gamefam Studios has done within Robolox.

In addition, this Roblox game will be multiplayer online, and you can play with Sonic or Tails, but also with your avatar, while you level up by collecting special items. Launch will have four zones, including Green Hill Zoneand there will be more free post-launch content.

Here you can buy Sonic Speed ​​Simulator on Roblox, a game that is in closed beta, and you can access it by paying Robux. When finished, the game will be freeand it shouldn’t take long since they are in the testing phase.

Gamefam CEO Joe Ferencz, told Polygon that SEGA helped them improve the look of the game so that it really looked like just another game in the franchise, and not a fangame. “When you get up to speed, the game does look like a Sonic game..”

“That’s something our producers, designers, and animators knew about, but we needed expert guidance from Sega.“, he explained, and encourage all users, Sonic fans, to play it, even if they don’t know about Roblox or have their reservations. “If you’re a fan of Sonic, we encourage you to give it a try, even if you’ve never played Roblox before.”

You can play it on Roblox (available at Windows, Mac, Xbox One, iOS and Android). The platform is free to download, and the game will also be free when it is officially released.

This is not the first time that Gamefam has joined forces with other developers. In 2020, they released a Hot Wheels open world game in collaboration with Mattle and Ubisoft, Hot Wheels Open World.

However, the Roblox Corporation, with a market value of 41,000 million dollars, has been criticized for exploiting the creators, most of them children around 12 years old, who create the games. but they barely have a chance to monetize them.

Do you want to know more about Roblox? Here we suggest the best Roblox games that you can play for free.