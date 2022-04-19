Rogelio Funes Mori will be absent with Rayados for the rest of Clausura 2022

The injury of Rogelio Funes Mori and the period that he will be absent from Rayados were confirmed (Photo: EFE/Miguel Sierra)



A few days before the end of the Closure 2022the squad that he currently leads Victor Manuel Vucetich will suffer a low sensitive because you will not be able to count on the participation of Rogelio Funes Mori for the remainder of the championship. The team of scratched reported that his leading scorer will not play the last days of Grita México 2022 due to injury.

Through an official statement, the sports institution detailed the situation in which the Twinbecause it will be absent in a period from 10 to 14 days due to discomfort in the left kneethis depending on the evolution that the footballer presents, as specified by the royal squad:

“It is expected that the player can gradually return to training within the next 10 to 14 days”

In previous days The absence of the naturalized Mexican striker had already been noted as he had not been able to play for his club and missed at least three games of The gang for a discomfort in the knee, which until that moment was unknown about the degree of injury and the treatment that would be taken for its recovery.

However, it was not until the afternoon of Monday, April 18, that the board scratched revealed the seriousness of the player’s injury and the time he would be out of action. According to the club, Funes Mori you will have an arthroscopy for “a cleaning of the left knee joint”, which means that he would be back on the courts until the first week of May, since the procedure will be held on April 20.

This is how the Monterrey club explained it to the fans and the general public:

“In the last days the player Rogelio Funes Mori presented discomfort in his left knee in training. After performing imaging studies and being evaluated by a knee specialist, the decision was made to perform an arthroscopy to clean said jointwhich will take place this Wednesday April 20”.

Inside the Monterrey calendar the last game they will play will be on Saturday, April 30 against the Xolos de Tijuanaso Funes Mori would be available until the period of the league to compete with his squad again, as long as he qualifies for the next stage of the tournament and competes for the Clausura 2022 title.

In relation to the matches Mexican teamwould also miss the first friendly game of the Tri. It should be remembered that in the games that the Aztec team has scheduled within its tour of the United States, the first one will take place on Wednesday April 27 in view of Guatemaladate on which Rogelio Funes Mori would still not be available to playtherefore Gerard daddy Martino could not call him for the commitment and would opt for some other player.

The term of the Clausura 2022 regular season is getting closer, so the clubs are preparing to close the tournament in the best way and qualify for the league that will fight for the title. So far the albiazules They are in position four in the table with 22 points, for now they would have their automatic pass to the league.

His next duel will be against the current Mexican soccer champion, Atlasin the match corresponding to the Matchday 15 of the MX Leaguewhich will be played next Wednesday, April 20.

