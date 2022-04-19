Roblox Penguin Tycoon Codes (April 2022)

With the Easter Update finally live, Penguin Tycoon fans are returning to the popular mass-building simulator to enjoy all of the new Egg Hunt mini-games currently on offer on Roblox. Just like Doodle World, Starving Artists, Tower Heroes and All Star Tower Defense, there are many free codes that you can use to get cool new items and gifts in the game. If you’re here, you’re probably wondering what Penguin Tycoon codes are on Roblox as of April 2022. Here is everything you need to know.

Roblox Penguin Tycoon Codes (Full List)

100KEYS – Eyes of the heart

– Eyes of the heart 50KHeart – Eyes of the heart

– Eyes of the heart Fish – 200 gems

– 200 gems miner hat – Miner’s hat

expired codes

lucky hat – Lucky Hat

– Lucky Hat Release – $2,500 cash

How to redeem codes in Penguin Tycoon

Once you’re in a game, find the Twitter button on the left side of the screen and tap on it.

Enter one of the above work codes.

Press the ‘Redeem’ button to redeem the specific code.

Enjoy your newly unlocked gifts!

There you have it. We hope this has helped you understand all the Penguin Tycoon codes on Roblox as of April 2022. For more tips, tricks, and guides, search for Twinfinite or check out more of our coverage on the game below. And as always, if you have a question that hasn’t been answered on the site, feel free to reach out in the comments below and we’ll do our best to help.

search to get more