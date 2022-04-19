Roblox Penguin Tycoon Codes (April 2022)
With the Easter Update finally live, Penguin Tycoon fans are returning to the popular mass-building simulator to enjoy all of the new Egg Hunt mini-games currently on offer on Roblox. Just like Doodle World, Starving Artists, Tower Heroes and All Star Tower Defense, there are many free codes that you can use to get cool new items and gifts in the game. If you’re here, you’re probably wondering what Penguin Tycoon codes are on Roblox as of April 2022. Here is everything you need to know.
Roblox Penguin Tycoon Codes (Full List)
- 100KEYS – Eyes of the heart
- 50KHeart – Eyes of the heart
- Fish – 200 gems
- miner hat – Miner’s hat
expired codes
- lucky hat – Lucky Hat
- Release – $2,500 cash
How to redeem codes in Penguin Tycoon
