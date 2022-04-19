Roblox Freeze Simulator Codes (April 2022)

With Update 5 officially right around the corner, there’s a lot to look forward to in Roblox’s Freeze Simulator game. From double coin events, shiny pet evolutions, and pet and hat updates to bug fixes, egg hunts, and even new store pets, there’s a lot to learn right now in the freezing pet collecting experience. If you’re here, you’re probably wondering what Freeze Simulator codes are for April 2022. Here is everything you need to know.

Roblox Freeze Simulator Codes (Full List)

Release — Redeem for 250 coins

— Redeem for 250 coins New — Redeem for 250 gems

— Redeem for 250 gems TwitterLaunch — Redeem for a Twitter bird pet

— Redeem for a Twitter bird pet Luxurious — Redeem for 5 minutes of 2x Coins

— Redeem for 5 minutes of 2x Coins Croatian — Redeem for 5 minutes of 2x Coins

— Redeem for 5 minutes of 2x Coins Update1 — Redeem for 250 coins

— Redeem for 250 coins skyylava — Redeem for 250 gems

— Redeem for 250 gems Late update1 — Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x Power

— Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x Power 250 likes — Redeem for 250 coins

— Redeem for 250 coins 500 likes — Redeem for 500 coins

— Redeem for 500 coins 2KFavorites — Redeem for 5 minutes of 2x Luck

— Redeem for 5 minutes of 2x Luck Update2 — Redeem for 500 coins

— Redeem for 500 coins elaboration — Redeem for 500 gems

— Redeem for 500 gems 1K likes — Redeem for 1K Winged Star Pet

Roblox Freeze Simulator Codes (Expired)

At the time of this writing, all codes are currently working in-game. Pretty cool, right?

How to Redeem Freeze Simulator Codes on Roblox

Launch the game and on the left of the screen look for the blue Twitter bird icon and tap on it.

Then carefully enter one of the codes above.

Press the ‘Redeem’ button.

Enjoy your new gifts!

There you have it. We hope this has helped you understand all the Freeze Simulator codes on Roblox as of April 2022. For more tips, tricks, and guides, search for Twinfinite or check out more of our coverage on the game below. And as always, if you have a question that hasn’t been answered on the site, feel free to reach out in the comments below and we’ll do our best to help.

