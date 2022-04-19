Roar is the dark comedy with Nicole Kidman that you must see on Apple Tv +

Nicole Kidman shows again that she is the queen of the series with Roaran anthology created by Apple Tv +, where each chapter tells the peculiar, rare and somewhat disturbing story of a different woman.

The series was created by the same team that brought us GLOWthe comedy series Netflix about a group of women who wanted to show that wrestling was not just for men, who this time bring a series of feminist stories with elements of magical realism and absurdity.

The woman who disappeared. The woman placed on a shelf. The woman who was found bites on the skin. The woman who returned her husband. The woman who ate the photographs. Here are some of the chapter titles, reflecting a bit of what you can expect from each one, but without revealing too many details or the craziness you’re about to witness.

It is not the typical comedy that you want to see to turn off your brain, but it challenges you to reflect and think, while you witness a strange and funny story, from the hand of an actress that you will be able to recognize from some of the best projects of current television.

Why watch Roar?

The cast

Each chapter of this series has a well-known actress at its center, who carries the passage of her own story and makes way for the next one.

The series features Academy, Emmy and Golden Globe winner Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”), who is also an executive producer; Emmy, Grammy and Tony award winner Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”); the six-time Emmy Award nominee Issa Rae (“Insecure”); the Emmy award winner Merritt Wever (“Amazing”); SAG Award nominee Alison Brie (“The happiest season,” GLOW); the three-time Emmy Award nominee, Betty Gilpin (“GLOW,” “The Tomorrow War”); Meera Syal (“Yesterday”), Fivel Stewart (“Atypical”) and Kara Hayward (“us”).

Short movies, but in serial form

This is not a series with a story that lasts for several chapters, each one tells a different story and that means you can watch them at your own pace, out of order or you can even skip some and watch them later.