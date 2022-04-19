Rihanna throws the cookie face mask

All the commitments in the world can (and must) be paused to take care of yourself: the last to teach us, in chronological order, is Rihanna which she tested on her gorgeous face – shown for the occasion in close-up and without makeup – the cookie mask , new and highly coveted detox discovery of its Fenty Skin line of skin products. The international music star, she took a selfie in a moment of domestic relaxation dedicated to the beauty routine. The photo, a spontaneous shot, was much appreciated by the pop star’s fans.

The selfie with the face mask

deepening





Rihanna pregnant, the most beautiful looks. PHOTO

The new Fenty Skin cookie mask, the Cookies N Clean – Detox Face Mask, couldn’t have had a better testimonial than the beautiful founder of the well-known line of skin care products. Without commitment and from what appears to be her sofa at home, Rihanna manages to demonstrate once again that to sell a product you don’t need an ad hoc photo shoot: the best marketing strategy, in this case, is theauthenticity.

The Barbadian singer showed her fans one unedited version of himself, the one intent on taking care of her beauty, a pleasure, and a duty, which she does not neglect even now that she is eight months pregnant. In the selfie that appeared on her official Instagram profile, Rihanna gives fans a moment of her everyday life in which she shows the other face of the star on the covers and red carpets. The singer is, of course, without make-up but always beautiful and full of style, with her sweatshirt with colorful motifs printed on the front, her sunglasses with the Versace Medusa, her golden chains with many charms and her long hair divided into many braids. In her hand Rihanna has the product, the much desired cookie mask whose components and benefits are listed on the dedicated Fenty Skin profile. Completely natural, with clay, charcoal and other extracts, the mask purifies the pores, smoothing the skin leaving it creamy and smooth, in the words of Rihanna, a beauty icon for more than a generation.