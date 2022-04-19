Rihanna and A$AP Rocky flee to Barbados after cheating rumors

Photo credit: Rich Fury – Getty Images

The ‘celeb’ news of last week starred Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who were involved in strong breakup rumors. The reason? A supposed infinity on the part of the rapper to the singer with Amina Muaddi, a friend of both and co-worker of the singer, with whom she has joined forces as a designer in the ‘Savage x Fenty’ line since 2019. A news with which Twitter as well as the international press literally imploded. If this buzz is true, RiRi could receive her first child as a single mother in just a few weeksa circumstance that both have now taken care to subtly deny.

And it is that, despite the fact that neither of them has spoken about this news that the ‘influencer’ Louis Pisano began, being seen together in public is already a more than resounding message. It happened this weekend a trip they made to Barbados, homeland of the singer in the Caribbean, amid rumors of infidelity. The couple arrived at the airport in the capital and ran to get into a van that would take them to their destination on the island. RiRi wore one of her already impressive ‘anti-maternity’ looks made up of a multicolored dress with an ethnic print and heart-stopping heels. As for her hair, she wore a comfortable and flattering updo that is perfect for the climate of the enclave.

They don’t speak, but Muaddi does

And although the appearance in Barbados as both works as a response to what was until now an unconfirmed crisis, who did speak openly on their social networks was Muaddi, the third in discord who, apparently, has nothing to do with in this gossip:

“I have always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media does not deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile. I initially assumed that this fake gossip, fabricated with such malicious intent, would not be taken seriously. However, in the last 24 hours I have been reminded that we live in a society that is very quick to talk about issues regardless of the facts and that nothing is off limits. Not even during what should be one of life’s most beautiful and celebrated moments.”

So hala, denied both by one part —explicitly—, and by the other, which unofficially tells us that everything is seeing astern and under full sail. And according to calculations, there is only one month left for the most awaited moment by all…