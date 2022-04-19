Review of The Northman (The Northman), by Robert Eggers

Valhalla awaits you! Review of the new film by Robert Eggers (The Witch, The Lighthouse) entitled The Northman (The Northman) and starring Alexander Skarsgard, Anya Taylor Joy and Nicole Kidman, among others.

Robert Eggers he has earned a great reputation with his first two works. when he saw the light The witch He was catapulted to fame thanks to his review of terrifying folklore that made Stephen King’s hair stand on end. Later, with his risky visual proposal for The lighthouse, raised a metaphor about masculinity and its fears that did not go unnoticed either.

In his third feature film, The Northmanrecount with Anya Taylor-Joy in a leading role as well as with Ralph Inesonif goods Alexander Skarsgård who carries the greatest interpretive weight in the film, putting all his physicality at the service of what is probably his best role to date.

And, as on previous occasions, it is European folklore that has inspired the film: specifically a Danish story that has come to us through William Shakespeare… If you find the narrated events and the tragic tone familiar, it is because they are in the basis for what would become… no less than “The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark” back in 1603!

The original source dates back to the 12th century and has undergone many modifications, but the most popular version is considered to be in Books III and IV of Saxo Grammaticus’ “Gesta Danorum”, from which the film differs markedly.

The script has been written by Robert Eggers and the Icelandic poet Sjonwhat it does Highly recommended viewing in original version in order to appreciate the musicality of language.

We move to the 10th century to learn about the history of Amleth, a Norse prince who contemplates the death of his father, King Aurvandill, at the hands of his uncle as a young boy barely initiated into the art of war. When he thinks he is dead, he manages to escape from him, but not before swearing that he will avenge his murder, rescue his mother and kill his uncle. fjölnir.

Over time, he becomes a ruthless warrior without scruples, although still tormented by the feeling that he must fulfill his destiny.

Guided by a series of visions, he will remember his mission and pretend to be a slave to return to his hometown, with the idea of ​​getting his long-awaited revenge. Before that, he will terrorize the army and the new family that his uncle has formed with his mother, hunting them like a wild animal and sowing death in the usurper’s lands.

New trailer and character posters for The Man from the North, the third film by Robert Eggers

Earth, fire and blood

Rarely is there such a firm commitment to a stark story of these characteristics: wrapped in telluric forces from the first image (of a volcano), north man it’s a visceral movie in which the Vikings are shown far from the somewhat stylized recreation of series such as vikings and its sequel Vikings: Valhalla to show them with all their fierceness and their codes of honor.

However, they do not give up showing their visions and their gods, just as the series have already done in various ways: norns, seers (like the one played by Björk), valkyries and even Odin himself make an appearance to guide the steps of Amleth letting the fantastic intercede in the course of events.

The argument of north man It may seem simple at first, but there are various surprising turning points of great impact on the viewerwhich you probably won’t see coming and which will lead you to applaud the quality of the cast that has gathered around the main stars.

Among them, many big names in small or secondary roles that change everything: Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, Claes Bang, Willem Dafoe…

The story manages to avoid a literal reading of the sources and take only the key elements to craft an ingenious and unexpected reinterpretation of the legend full of energy in which there are all kinds of elements to elevate the whole: memorable action choreography, dreamscapes, momentous love stories…

All packed with a spectacular photograph and showing off a handling of the camera that makes us privileged witnesses of the events.

north man begins in much the same way as other epic films like Conan to immerse ourselves later in the tragedy and let the forces of nature whip us: you can almost feel the cold onslaught of the sea as well as the scorching heat of the fire or the harshness of the shadows of the night.

There are also milestones in the hero’s forge: consultations with the oracle, the forge of the sword of vengeance, the ghostly fight to get hold of it, the family tree of the ancestors united by blood, the confrontation with reality and huge doses of violence that punctuate an absorbing footage. Two and a quarter hours of enjoyment that fly by.