Return to the 80s in cinema and streaming | Stranger Things | StarWars | Tom Cruise | Cinema and series

With the end of the hit series “Stranger Things”, the return of the “Star Wars” universe and “Top Gun”, the 80s They continue to be referents in film and television productions. “That decade has become an aesthetic and narrative reference,” Ariane Hudelet, a professor at the University of Paris and a specialist in American series, explained to the AFP agency.

The image, style and art direction that includes several objects from the time also achieved part of the great reception that the first season of the Netflix series had in 2016. “It’s a complete reinterpretation of childhood in the 1980s from our contemporary expectations. The female characters have a more prominent place, the monsters have more nuances”, pointed out Richard Mèmeteau, essayist and specialist in pop culture.

“Stranger Things,” which brought back ’90s star Winona Ryder, was also influenced by Steven Spielberg’s ET movie. In fact, she and Drew Barrymore -who was on ET when she was six years old- began in the cinema in the 1980s. When the series premiered, the American media pointed out that “Stranger Things” was the “best possible return” for an actress from that generation of Hollywood child actors. “Each generation of spectators recreates a work from their own memories”, Mèmeteau added about the series about a group of friends and a young woman with psychic abilities.

“Stranger things”. The fourth season will have two parts. It opens on May 27 and July 1. Photo: diffusion

“Star Wars” and Tom Cruise’s bet

Disney will premiere two “Star Wars” series. Indeed, the writer of “Obi Wan Kenobi”Joby Harold, gave an interview to Entertainment Weekly and said that he will change what is proposed in the prequels. “It takes place 10 years after ‘Revenge of the Sith,’ at a time of darkness in the galaxy. All the horrors that come with the Empire are manifesting throughout the galaxy. And the Jedi Order, as we know it, is being all but eliminated. So everything that was in the prequels has collapsed. The surviving Jedi flee.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi. The new series will now premiere on May 27. Photo: diffusion

It is in that “fatalistic world” where the most famous of the Jedi appears. The writer maintains that this is a specific moment for any fan of the “Star Wars” universe. “(Ewan McGregor) really felt that he was embodying Obi-Wan Kenobi to a pretty extraordinary degree.”

Top Gun: Maverick. After the Cannes Festival, the film coincides with the premiere date of the aforementioned series. Photo: diffusion

Another return that hopes to achieve the same impact is “Top Gun: Maverick” with Tom Cruise. The remake of the 1986 film aims to be “the show” of 2022. “We shot as much material as in all three “Lord of the Rings” movies combined. I think it was 800 hours of footage,” director Joseph Kosinski told Empire magazine. It’s also about the return to stardom for Tom Cruise. In May the film will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and the actor will receive a tribute 30 years after presenting “Far and away”.