Real Madrid shows “all its love and affection” to Cristiano Ronaldo

MADRID — Real Madrid issued a statement this Monday in which it shows, on behalf of its president, Florentino Pérez, and its Board of Directors, “all” its “love and affection” for the Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodríguez , after announcing that one of the two twin children they were expecting has died.

“Real Madrid CF, its president and its Board of Directors deeply regret the death of one of the children that our beloved Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodríguez, were expecting,” the text began on the club’s website.

“Real Madrid joins the pain of the whole family and wants to show them all our love and affection,” he continues, referring to the man who was a Real Madrid footballer between 2009 and 2018 and is the club’s all-time top scorer, with 451 goals.

In addition, his current club, Manchester United, also shared some words of support: “Your pain is our pain. We send all our love and strength to your family at this time, ”he wrote on his social networks.

Both Cristiano and Georgina communicated the news during the afternoon of this Monday.

“With our deepest sadness we have to announce the death of our son. It is the greatest pain that parents can feel. Only the birth of our daughter gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness”, both point out. on social networks.



“We want to thank the doctors and nurses for their care and support. We are devastated by this loss and ask for privacy in this difficult time. Baby, you are our angel. We will always love you,” Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez conclude.

On October 28, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez announced that they were expecting twins.