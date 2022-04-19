Rachel Zegler is tired of responding to the accusations against Ansel Elgort

In an interview with ELLEpublished last Tuesday, the young actress Rachel Zegler talked about how the promotional press tour for West Side Story wore her out, thanks to a peculiar fact. The artist had the performance of her revelation of her as Mary in the remake of the musical he directed steven spielberg. Zegler leads the film’s main romance alongside Ansel Elgort (Baby driver)who was caught up in a scandal as an allegation of sexual harassment surfaced in the middle of promoting the film.

Elgort, who played the Tony who falls in love with Maria de Zegler in the musical, was accused in June 2020 of having sexually assaulted a woman in 2014, when she was allegedly 17 years old and he was 20. The actor denied the accusations and maintained that “he would never seek to assault anyone” and stated that At the time, he was in a “brief, legal, and fully consensual relationship” with his accuser.

