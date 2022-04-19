Rachel Zegler is tired of responding to the accusations against Ansel Elgort

In an interview with ELLEpublished last Tuesday, the young actress Rachel Zegler talked about how the promotional press tour for West Side Story wore her out, thanks to a peculiar fact. The artist had the performance of her revelation of her as Mary in the remake of the musical he directed steven spielberg. Zegler leads the film’s main romance alongside Ansel Elgort (Baby driver)who was caught up in a scandal as an allegation of sexual harassment surfaced in the middle of promoting the film.

Elgort, who played the Tony who falls in love with Maria de Zegler in the musical, was accused in June 2020 of having sexually assaulted a woman in 2014, when she was allegedly 17 years old and he was 20. The actor denied the accusations and maintained that “he would never seek to assault anyone” and stated that At the time, he was in a “brief, legal, and fully consensual relationship” with his accuser.

“Why were Zegler and her female co-stars Rita Moreno and Ariana DeBose on the receiving end of such questions ‘even though the person in question was present?'” the interviewer observed. Zegler would also like an answer to that question. , noting that it was a “real punch in the stomach” to have to answer for the actions of “a grown man who can speak for himself”.

Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler in West Side Story (2021), available on Disney Plus.

“I came back to this mental space I was in [en] June 2020, when the allegation surfaced,” Zegler said. “We were in the midst of the first wave of Covid-19 lockdowns, and I couldn’t ignore the news. Those were some of the worst mental health days I’ve ever had. I was sitting there in my house, I had just turned 19, and I felt on the precipice of what was promised to be the most important moment of my life. And above all, I had to account to the public for accusations that not only had nothing to do with me, but that would have happened five years before I knew and worked with this person.”

The young actress who will soon star in the sequel to Shazamcontinued by referring to the experiences of Rita Moreno Y Ariana DeBose, the other female protagonists of the film who were asked for answers for an event in which they were not involved. “They never considered the experiences of myself and the other incredible women in my cast as women in an industry that constantly brings us into close encounters with men in power, and they also ignored the experience of a very iconic woman in Hollywood. [Moreno]who has spoken about his own experience with sexual assault before.”

“In the grand scheme of things about this woman who has come forward with the accusations, I can’t imagine what she had to go through,” Zegler said of Elgort’s alleged victim. “If I’m sitting here thinking that those days were traumatic for me, I don’t pretend to know what she felt. I could never know. I really have nothing to do with this conversation and I’m looking forward to putting it in the past.“.

In January, Zegler briefly addressed the allegations for the first time in a cover story for The Hollywood Reporter alongside his female co-stars: “We made a movie two and a half years ago, and a lot has happened in the world since then,” he said. “A lot has changed in public and in private too. There’s been an awakening. You just hope that the people involved are okay, that they’re questioned in a respectful way, and that they’re given a chance to answer for themselves.”

Ansel Elgort seems to have maintained his innocence within the industry, since he continues to work and has recently premiered the series Tokyo Vice on HBO Max, in which he stars alongside Ken Watanabe and directs Michael Mann.

